Kim Sung-soo Says His Daughter, Whom He Raised Alone After His Ex-Wife's Death, Is His Greatest Achievement: "It Was Hard to Explain Puberty"

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Single dad Kim Sung-soo moved viewers as he showed deep paternal love for his daughter.

On the KBS1 program "Hwang Shin-hye's Let’s Live Together," which aired on the 19th, single dad Kim Sung-soo appeared and expressed his strong affection for his daughter.

That day, the Singles members left the village hall, which had served as a temporary shelter, and moved into a renovated vacant house. Kim Sung-soo, from the group Cool, stepped in as a special helper to assist with the move.

When Hwang Shin-hye hung Lee Jin-yi's drawing on the wall, Kim Sung-soo said, "My daughter is also studying art, industrial design," and added that she is now a sophomore in college.

Kim Sung-soo later showed great interest in Shin Gye-sook's mapo tofu dish and said, "I want to make it for my daughter." Just then, Hye-bin called, and Kim Sung-soo had a warm conversation with her. Hye-bin especially said of her father, Kim Sung-soo, "He is a cool dad. He also cooks a lot at home," which made the moment even more heartwarming.

Kim Sung-soo has raised his daughter alone since she was 7. When asked whether he received help from his parents while raising her, he replied, "My parents both passed away when I was 22 or 23. I am the youngest of three sons and two daughters," drawing sympathy.

Having raised his daughter on his own, Kim Sung-soo said, "When I had to go to local events, the hardest part was that my child had to stay home alone. Fortunately, a child from her class lived on the floor below our apartment, so that child's parents would let her stay over. I am grateful to my neighbors."

Kim Sung-soo also shared an honest story about feeling unsure how to explain puberty to his daughter. He said, "I worried about how to help her understand puberty."

Expressing gratitude for his daughter, who has grown up so well that she now receives a scholarship, he said, "When I look back on my life, my achievements as a singer are important, but my daughter is the greatest achievement of my life." Hwang Shin-hye responded, "She must have grown up well thanks to her father," encouraging him for raising his daughter with all his effort.

Meanwhile, Kim Sung-soo married in 2004 and has one daughter. After divorcing in 2010, his ex-wife, identified as Ms. A, died in 2012 after being stabbed during a dispute with a customer sitting next to her while drinking with acquaintances at a bar in Gangnam.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.