Kim Kang-woo, Husband of Han Hye-jin's Older Sister, Firmly Rejects Middle School Son's Bike Protest: "0% Chance I'll Buy It"

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actor Kim Kang-woo said his second son, who is going through puberty, is protesting for a bicycle.

On the 19th, a video titled "I Read Comments Written by Parents Raising Teenagers... Why Are They All So Similar?" was uploaded to Kim Kang-woo's YouTube channel.

In the video, Kim Kang-woo's wife mentioned their second son, a first-year middle school student who has entered puberty, and said, "How can kids be so identical, like they're straight out of a textbook?"

She added, "Our son is protesting for a bike. Yesterday, he asked, 'What do you think the percentage is that Dad will buy me a bike?' and I said 1%."

After hearing that, Kim Kang-woo firmly replied, "Why give him even a shred of hope? You have to say 0%."

His wife then said sympathetically, "Still, you have to give him at least 1%. And what are we supposed to do when he cries with that voice that's changing from puberty?"

Kim Kang-woo explained, "Our neighborhood has a lot of hills and steep roads, so it's not possible. If we lived in an apartment complex, I would have bought it for him."

Later, while talking with his eldest son, Kim Kang-woo asked for his opinion, saying, "Should Dad buy Jae-ah's second bike or not?"

His eldest son shot back, "If you buy Jae-ah one, what will you do for me?" Kim Kang-woo let out a dry laugh and said, "This just keeps getting worse."

Meanwhile, Kim Kang-woo married Han Hye-jin's older sister, Han Moo-young, in 2010 after seven years of dating, and the couple has two sons.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.