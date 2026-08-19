Kim Dae-hee Brags About His Beautiful Eldest Daughter’s Acceptance to a Korean Medicine School... "She Got in After Enrolling at Yonsei University" ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Kim Dae-hee proudly talked about his eldest daughter, who has entered a Korean medicine school.

Kim Dae-hee and Kim Jun-ho appeared on the tvN program 'You Quiz on the Block,' which aired on the 19th.

When Yoo Jae-suk mentioned the news that his eldest daughter had been accepted to a Korean medicine school, Kim Dae-hee could not hide his excitement, saying, "She originally enrolled at Yonsei University last year, but then suddenly said she wanted to transfer after retaking the college entrance exam. I did not expect this at all." Yoo Jae-suk drew laughter by saying, "You talked about her Korean medicine school acceptance, then added the Yonsei University story and served up a full spread of daughter bragging." He also added, "As a parent, I can completely understand," showing strong empathy for Kim Dae-hee's feelings.

Meanwhile, Kim Dae-hee married a former flight attendant who is six years younger than him in June 2006, and the couple has three daughters. Last year, he drew attention by revealing his beautiful eldest daughter on the tvN STORY and E Channel variety show 'My Child's Romance.'

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.