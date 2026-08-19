Park Si-young of "The Man Living with the King" Settles in Goheung County with Same-Sex Partner of 15 Years... "Dating Changed Me for the Better"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Film poster designer Park Si-young expressed deep affection for his same-sex partner, whom he has lived with for 15 years.

On the 19th, a video titled "A 10-million-ticket film poster designer who fled to Seoul because he did not want to become a gangster" was uploaded to the SPNS TV YouTube channel.

That day, Park was asked, "You look healthy and seem to have done a lot of self-reflection. Was there a turning point that made you change in a positive way?" He replied, "The real turning point was dating," and expressed gratitude to his partner. He added, "If I had not had that turning point, I would not have realized that something was wrong with me. I am used to my own life, so when I stay within my routine, it is hard to notice what the problem is. But when you fall in love, you start to see the problems, and because you care about the other person, you feel the need to improve somehow."

He also said his partner had a major influence on his decision to move to Goheung County five years ago. Park said, "I have lived with this person for about 15 years, and he was never suited to city life. While working at a company, he even developed alopecia areata and wanted to farm." Park said his partner had adjusted to his urban lifestyle until now, adding, "He was not suited to city life. Since he put up with city living for nearly 10 years, I thought it was time to switch roles. I also figured that, with my name recognition, I would not starve."

Meanwhile, Park drew attention for contributing to poster production for numerous hit films, including "The Man Living with the King," "Colony," "The Wailing," "The Man Standing Next," "Noryang: Deadly Sea," and "I, the Executioner."

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.