Guillaume shows off the villa he prepared for his daughter, addresses billionaire rumors: "I could live comfortably even if I retired" ('Superman Returns')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Guillaume Patry addressed rumors that he is a billionaire.

On the KBS 2TV program 'Superman Returns,' which aired on the 19th, Guillaume Patry, a Canadian father who has lived in Korea for 27 years, appeared as a new family member with his 36-month-old daughter Leah.

Guillaume, a former professional gamer, has continued his career in broadcasting since retiring and is now pursuing a new path as a full-time investor. In 2020, he married a woman 14 years younger than him and has a daughter, Leah.

MC Jongmin Kim said, "I heard that Guillaume's proposal at the time was, 'I will make sure you never have to worry about money for the rest of your life,'" adding that he was envious and called him "well-off."

The episode also revealed Guillaume's family villa. The villa, with its white-toned interior, drew attention with a play area for his daughter, a spacious yard, and even a swimming pool.

Guillaume explained, "Our home is in Seoul. This is our family villa. I used to live in a house in the countryside when I was young. I loved running on the grass and playing in the pool, and I thought it would be great for my daughter too, so I got a villa in Yangpyeong County."

As a full-time investor, Guillaume addressed rumors that he has assets worth hundreds of billions of won, saying, "It seems like a lot of different numbers are being circulated." He added, "I have never made a huge amount of money, and I have never been extremely rich, but I have enough to live comfortably even if I retire now."

He went on to say, "If you keep investing well and consistently for a long time, it seems like you can afford a villa." He added, "I study real estate, stocks, and Bitcoin."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.