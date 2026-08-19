Song Il-kook Delivers Painful Rebuke: "Taisho Business Fellowship Association Was More Family-Oriented, While Descendants of Persons of Distinguished Services to Independence Struggle to Make a Living"

[Sportschosun, Jung Yu-na] As controversy recently grew over pro-Japanese activities involving the great-grandfather of a female actor ahead of Liberation Day, remarks made in the past by Song Il-kook, the great-grandson of independence fighter General Kim Jwa-jin, about the hardships faced by descendants of independence activists are drawing renewed attention.

In May, Song Il-kook appeared on MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night" and spoke candidly about the sense of responsibility he feels as a descendant of a Person of Distinguished Services to Independence, as well as about his family.

When asked whether his three sons, the so-called Samdungi, know how to appreciate their ancestors, Song replied honestly, "They still don't really know. I actually came to understand the meaning of such things only after I turned 30."

He added, "I heard so often, 'At the very least, never do anything that would tarnish Grandfather's name (General Kim Jwa-jin),' that it was practically drilled into my ears." He continued, "I ended up telling my sons the same thing. You can't cross the line. I tell them, 'The moment you do something wrong, five generations are gone.' General Kim Jwa-jin, Grandfather Kim Du-han, Grandmother Kim Eul-dong, me as their father, and their mother is also a senior public official," drawing laughter.

Song also spoke about the family history he has lived with as a descendant of General Kim Jwa-jin. He said, "General Kim Jwa-jin is a hero to the outside world. But what people do not know is that, within the family, he was like a bitter enemy," explaining that the family suffered because he poured all of his wealth into the independence movement.

He said, "He lived in a 99-room mansion in Hongseong County. By today's standards, he would have been like the head of a fairly large mid-sized company." He went on, "But overnight, he sold everything, gave it away, and turned the house into a school. It was as if a family that had lived in comfort suddenly ended up on the street. He himself went off to Manchuria. How much must his father have seemed like an enemy?"

He then said there was a photo taken just before the Korean War. Song's mother, actress-turned-politician Kim Eul-dong, was six years old in the picture, which showed four generations together: General Kim Jwa-jin's mother, his wife Oh Suk-geun, and Kim Du-han's wife Yi Jae-hee. "When I look at these women, their lives seem truly turbulent," he said, expressing sympathy for the hardships the family must have endured.

In particular, he said, "The irony is that, as a result, the Taisho Business Fellowship Association people were actually more family-oriented. So they received a good education and were even sent abroad to study." He added, "But descendants of Persons of Distinguished Services to Independence could barely afford to study, let alone make a living." He then stated firmly, "That is why I believe we must treat the descendants of independence activists well."

Song also shared an anecdote about visiting Seoul National Cemetery with his mother-in-law after his marriage. He said, "After I got married, my mother-in-law took my hand and brought me to Seoul National Cemetery." He recalled her telling him to bow before a small gravestone and saying, "This is your father." The man had died in the Korean War.

He added, "She told me not to forget that while there were heroes like General Kim Jwa-jin, victory in war was possible because of countless unnamed soldiers, and I got chills." He emphasized, "Our country was built on the sacrifices of countless people, yet we only think of heroes like my own grandfather. We must not forget the many sacrifices that disappeared without a name beneath them."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.