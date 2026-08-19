Jin Seon-gyu and Park Bo-kyung: "We lived in a rental apartment and struggled financially. We even ran out of rice and often skipped meals" ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Park Bo-kyung revealed that she struggled financially during her early days of marriage.

Park appeared on tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" on the 19th.

Park said she met Jin Seon-gyu as a senior and junior at the Korea National University of Arts and later became romantically involved. They married after three years of dating, but she said they went through financial hardship. Jin previously said on "You Quiz on the Block" that they set up their newlywed home in a rental apartment and made ends meet with part-time jobs such as dishwashing and designated driving. He also said there were times when they ran out of rice.

Park recalled, "I thought I should sell my gold necklace to buy rice, but my husband had a different sense of urgency about accepting the situation, so he went to auditions everywhere. Maybe he hated the idea of running out of rice, because he hardly ate meals either."

Meanwhile, Park won the Best Supporting Actress Award for the Netflix series "The Art of Sarah" at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards held last month. As a result, the couple each took home a Blue Dragon trophy 16 years after their marriage, and Jin, who was there with her at the time, shed tears of joy.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.