Jang Young-ran and Han Chang Fight During Family Trip Over YouTube Filming; Their Two Children Also Say, "Mom Is Selfish"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Jang Young-ran got into a fight with her husband Han Chang over YouTube filming.

On the 19th, a video titled "Why did Jang Young-ran and her husband cross the line in front of the kids? (Very real, very intense)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Class A Jang Young-ran."

In the video, Jang Young-ran took a family trip to Jeju Island to celebrate her two children's summer vacation. Jang said, "I can't go overseas because of my husband," and Han replied, "I get nervous about going abroad. I even get nervous at the thought of entering an international flight."

Jang then explained, "My husband ran a Korean medicine hospital for four years and used his card for purchases, so he accumulated a huge number of points. They came to about 5 million won, and we ended up using them for this trip to Jeju Island."

After arriving on Jeju Island, the family enjoyed the trip according to a plan made by their son, but the atmosphere suddenly turned cold at a restaurant. Han, who had been looking serious, eventually turned off the camera and showed his discomfort, saying, "Why do you keep filming? Didn't we agree not to film? If you want to film YouTube, go alone."

Jang turned the camera back on and asked, "The mood is really bad. Are you very angry with me?" Han then expressed his hurt feelings to Jang, saying, "If you're going to film, then film. If not, don't. But in the car, didn't you keep complaining that it wasn't fun? You should have said from the start that you weren't going to film."

Earlier, while heading to the restaurant, Jang had complained to Han, who was paying attention to the camera, saying, "I don't think it's very fun. I didn't like it." Han had tried to help with filming at the restaurant as well, but he was upset when Jang seemed reluctant.

Han said, "If you want to do whatever you want and go by your mood, traveling alone seems like the best option. I think it's getting harder now." Jang then watched her husband's reaction carefully. Their daughter also sided with her father, saying, "Mom was too selfish. Wasn't Dad just trying to help?"

Jang said, "I feel so sorry to Dad. Mom just didn't think it was fun," but added, "Ji-woo and Jun-woo are all on Dad's side. Why are all three of you saying that to me?" She then expressed her disappointment, saying, "It doesn't matter how devoted I am to the kids."

Even after that, Jang told her children, "Why do you think Dad is saying that? I was in such a bad mood." But her daughter defended her father again, saying, "Dad worked hard to carry the heavy camera and came all the way to Jeju Island to help Mom film the video. Then Mom said, 'Honey, why are you filming?' so isn't that why he reacted like that?"

After arriving at the hotel, Jang was amazed by the luxurious suite with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Jeju Island. She joked to Han, "You worked so hard at Han Chang Korean Medicine Hospital. Didn't you work that hard just to give us a suite like this with your mileage?" Han also laughed, and the two made up.

Jang said, "Now that we're older, we can't keep fighting for long because we have to think about the kids."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.