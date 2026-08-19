'Mapo District Security Guard' Haha Gets Caught Looking Into a Move to Seorae Village: 'Residents Point at Me Like a Villain' ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Haha revealed that he got scolded after secretly looking into a move.

The MBC program 'Radio Star,' which aired on the 19th, featured Hong Hye-geol, Haha, Park Young-jin, and Hukky Shibaseki in a special episode titled 'I Still Won't Die, Heh Heh.'

That day, Haha said he had expanded his activities from being the 'Mapo District security guard' to serving as a promotional ambassador for Haeundae District. He added, 'I'm working on various collaborations with Busan. I also sang "Busan Vacance," and I cheer for the Lotte Giants in baseball.'

He went on to say, 'Baseball wasn't originally about the Lotte Giants for me, but when I went there for a performance, the team manager told me to declare myself a fan, so I started cheering for them.' He added, '(If I change my team), I'm dead.'

When asked whether Mapo residents felt left out, he replied, 'They did, so I'm now promoting myself as "Mapo Galmaegi."'

Given his long-standing ties with Mapo District, Haha also opened up about his thoughts on moving. He said, 'What I'm really worried about is that I started my newlywed home in Mapo District. But I never expected to have three kids. I originally planned to live there for just two years and then move, but the timing slipped away because the kids kept coming.'

He added, 'I secretly looked into a place in Seorae Village just in case, but the rumor spread through our apartment complex. So now, whenever the older ladies see me, they point at me like a drama villain and say, "Where do you think you're going!"' drawing laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.