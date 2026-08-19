Ji Ye-eun, who is dating Vata, says, "I don't date people I wouldn't marry... A man's looks matter most"

[Sportschosun, Lee Gae-eun] Actress Ji Ye-eun, who is publicly dating dancer Vata, opened up about her views on dating.

On the 19th, a video titled "Never marry someone like this | Anyway, we came to talk" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Okiki YK."

That day, when the topic of marriage came up, Gabi said, "I dated men without thinking about marriage until my early to mid-20s, but now that I'm a bit older, I don't think I meet people I couldn't marry." Ji Ye-eun agreed, saying, "Oh! That's exactly right."

Gabi then asked Ji Ye-eun to choose the single most important trait from five ideal-type conditions. Ji mentioned dance skills, looks, and food preferences, and stressed that looks were the most important. Gabi also agreed, saying, "YouTuber Kwon Ttotto said looks are important in married life too."

When Nucksal said, "I talk about games with my wife and joke around a lot, and it's fun," Ji Ye-eun laughed and replied, "I think acting childish is really nice. I turn into a total baby."

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun confirmed her relationship with Vata in April. The two, both born in 1994, were reportedly church friends before their relationship turned romantic.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.