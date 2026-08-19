Esther Lyuh Bought a Gangnam Home for the Helper Who Took Care of Her for Over 10 Years... "A More Important Person Than ♥Hong Hye-geol" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] A story drew attention after it was revealed that Esther Lyuh even bought a home for the helper who had taken care of her for more than 10 years.

The MBC program 'Radio Star,' which aired on the 19th, featured Hong Hye-geol, Haha, Park Young-jin, and Hukky Shibaseki in a special episode titled 'I Still Won't Die, Hehe.'

That day, Hong Hye-geol said he had lived separately from Esther Lyuh in Jeju Island for five years, but that they had been living together in Seoul for the past year after her symptoms of depression worsened.

He said, "My wife has depression, so she stays in her pajamas all day and only stays in her room. I try to eat breakfast and dinner with her whenever possible, massage her shoulders, and pat her head. I'm like a butler taking care of my wife."

Kim Gu-ra said, "It must be really hard to watch over Dr. Lyuh with such worry when her depression is so severe," and Hong Hye-geol showed how deeply he cares for Esther Lyuh by saying, "I have to keep taking care of my wife by her side."

Hong Hye-geol also mentioned the helper who had taken care of Esther Lyuh for more than 10 years. He said, "She takes care of everything for my wife. My wife said, 'She is someone we have to keep with us for life. Maybe she is more important than you.'"

He then surprised everyone by revealing, "My wife even bought her a house in Gangnam, right next to ours."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.