"No late-age pregnancy, are you not going to raise them?" Hong Hyun-hee, 45, sees her dream of a second child collapse after a blunt warning

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Comedian Hong Hyun-hee opened up about her realistic concerns over late-age pregnancy, sharing an episode in which a doctor discouraged her when she was considering having a second child.

On the 19th, a video titled "I Didn't Know Before Having a Baby... A Talk Among Comedians About Pregnancy, Childbirth, and Parenting That Pushes the Limits" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Hongssun TV.

That day, Hong Hyun-hee and fellow comedians candidly shared stories about their experiences with pregnancy, childbirth, and child-rearing.

Im Lara, who is raising twin siblings, said she believes people should not casually recommend giving birth to twins.

Im Lara began by saying, "There was something I really wanted to say this time. Whenever people meet me, they say, 'I really want to have twins too.' But to be honest, I really almost died giving birth." She added, "Because there can be cases like mine, it is not right to simply say, 'Twins are so great.'"

Hong Hyun-hee also related to the story and recalled her own pregnancy and childbirth experience. She said, "My body has to be able to handle it," and added, "My doctor told me I wasn't built for a natural delivery."

Hong Hyun-hee also shared an episode in which medical staff discouraged her when she was considering a second child. She explained, "The doctor is very blunt. Whenever I bring up having a second child, they say, 'No, you can't.' The doctor tells me, 'Dieting and being healthy is fine. But are you not going to raise them?'"

She went on to say, "It doesn't end with giving birth," adding, "That doctor really said something profound. Society is so excited about late-age pregnancy and says it's healthy, but that's not the point. If you have a baby at an older age, it overlaps with the period of aging, and hormones drop sharply, so your body can feel really unwell." She said this meant that child-rearing after childbirth also has to be taken into account.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.