"Tell him to come on next week" Haha is baffled by rumors that Yoo Jae-suk singled out a guest on 'Hangout with Yoo' ('Radio Star')

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"Tell him to come on next week" Haha is baffled by rumors that Yoo Jae-suk singled out a guest on 'Hangout with Yoo' ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Haha could not hide his disbelief over baseless rumors surrounding Yoo Jae-suk.

The August 19 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Radio Star" featured Hong Hye-geol, Haha, Park Young-jin and Hukky Shibaseki in a special titled "I'm Still Not Dead, Hehe."

Kim Gu-ra asked, "You were recently on 'Hangout with Yoo,' so that's fine, right?" Park Young-jin replied, "It feels like an internship system, so I like it."

Kim then said, "Everyone says they're fixed cast members, but how fixed are they? To me, it seems like Yoo Jae-suk is the only fixed member. Is Heo Kyung-hwan fixed too?" Haha replied, "Kyung-hwan thinks he's a fixed member," drawing laughter.

"Tell him to come on next week" Haha is baffled by rumors that Yoo Jae-suk singled out a guest on 'Hangout with Yoo' ('Radio Star')

Kim also asked, "I've heard that after Jae-suk casually leaves, he says, 'Tell him to come back next week.' Is that really a thing?" After hearing that, Haha looked stunned and said, "Where would something like that even happen?"

When Kim Gu-ra awkwardly asked, "Did I hear that wrong?" Haha replied, "Isn't that too scary? Yoo Jae-suk adjusting his glasses and saying, 'Tell him to come back again next week,' would be so strange." He dismissed the story as unrealistic.

Park Young-jin also said, "That never happened, but after the broadcast aired, Yoo Jae-suk called me and said, 'Young-jin, the response is good. It was fun. Still, thank you for not giving up and doing your best until the end.'"

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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YoonSeon, Cho
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