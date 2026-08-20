Yu Gae-ipp Faces Criticism Over Breast Revision Surgery: "You Said Child Support Wasn't Enough, So Where Did the Money Come From?"

[Sportschosun, Jung Yu-na] Beauty creator Yu Gae-ipp drew criticism from a netizen after revealing that she had consulted about breast revision surgery, with the commenter bringing up child support.

On the 19th, Yu Gae-ipp said on social networking service, "I had a consultation for breast revision surgery, something I had been thinking about very, very seriously."

She explained why she decided to undergo the procedure, saying, "The reason I decided on the revision surgery was that I wanted to correct my pigeon chest and reduce the size that looked too large for my small frame." She also shared a candid look at her consultation at a Plastic Surgery clinic.

However, one netizen who saw the post left a comment saying, "You said you were making money because child support wasn't enough, so what money are you using for surgery all the time?" drawing attention.

Earlier, Yu Gae-ipp had shared on TV Chosun's 'The Private Life of X,' which aired in April, that she had been working hard to cover child support expenses. Yu Gae-ipp married Choi Go-gi in 2016 and gave birth to their daughter Sol-ip, but the couple divorced in 2020. Their daughter is currently being raised by Choi Go-gi.

At the time of the broadcast, Yu Gae-ipp said that while she had once earned as much as 70 million won a month as a content creator, it was not easy to maintain a stable income. To make ends meet, she was working part-time at a cafe. "Because being a creator is a freelance job, there is no fixed income. My earnings vary a lot from month to month. My lowest monthly income is zero won," she said. "I also have to pay child support, so I felt I needed a steady income and started working part-time. I began working at a cafe after my divorce."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.