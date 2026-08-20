"Are You Really a Mom?" Kim Jin-kyung Shows Off a Slim Figure Just Two Months After Giving Birth... Running Hard with Kim Seung-gyu

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Model Kim Jin-kyung has regained her slim figure just two months after giving birth.

On the 19th, Kim Jin-kyung posted several photos on her social media account along with the caption, "Starting a daily life that is growing day by day!"

The photos showed Kim Jin-kyung's parenting updates as well as her affectionate daily life with Kim Seung-gyu, drawing attention. In particular, she surprised fans by showing off a slender body with no visible extra weight. She also appeared to be working hard on postpartum dieting, even enjoying a rainy run with Kim Seung-gyu.

Meanwhile, Kim Seung-gyu and Kim Jin-kyung married in 2024 and welcomed their first daughter in June.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.