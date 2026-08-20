Kim Sae-rom to Leave Her 1 Billion Won Cheongdam-dong Home After Spending 200 Million Won on Interior Design... "I Wonder If It Makes Sense to Live Only in Gangnam"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Model Kim Sae-rom said she plans to leave her Cheongdam-dong home, where she spent hundreds of millions of won on interior design.

On the 19th, a video titled "This place is guaranteed to double in value. The best-located apartment ever, revealed for the first time after being introduced by a real estate agent Kim Sae-rom visited while preparing to move" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Just Saerom."

Kim Sae-rom said, "I have a very important issue. I am preparing to move," and the production team reacted in surprise, asking, "This house?" She previously revealed her 1 billion won Cheongdam-dong home in October 2024 and said she had spent 200 million won on interior design.

Kim Sae-rom explained why she decided to move, saying, "I don't think it's right to just stay put after buying a house in Cheongdam-dong. In a way, it's money that's tied up. I want to manage it well. I don't have that much money to begin with. It's in a high-end villa district in Cheongdam-dong, but it's the smallest one."

She also said, "I wonder if it makes sense to live only in Gangnam. These days, Mayongseong is on the rise, isn't it? Today, I'll go out and see for myself," as she headed to real estate offices in Yongsan District and Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam, to check local apartment prices.

At the end of the video, Kim Sae-rom looked somewhat downcast and said, "It's important to go out and do the legwork, but I also think I need to study real estate. I feel like I need to work hard and live within my means."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.