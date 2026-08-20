64-Year-Old Choi Yang-rak Shocks Fans With Health Update: "Signs of Depression and Possible Diabetes, I Feel Heavy-Hearted"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Choi Yang-rak was shocked by unexpected results after undergoing a health check at a traditional Korean medicine clinic.

On the 19th, a video titled "His health condition is more serious than expected" was uploaded to Choi Yang-rak's YouTube channel.

Choi visited the clinic and underwent tests for his autonomic nervous system and glycated hemoglobin. The results showed that his glycated hemoglobin level had risen to 7.4 percent from 6.4 percent three years ago. The doctor said, "If he gets a precise examination at a hospital, there is a very high chance he will be diagnosed with diabetes." The doctor also mentioned signs of depression, saying, "Looking at the heart rate variability graph, it showed psychosomatic symptoms. It is also called depression."

He was also told that his liver and kidney function were weak. The doctor said, "He needs to make efforts to recover. It is not serious enough to require hospitalization, but he needs immediate improvement through lifestyle management," and urged him to reduce his alcohol intake.

Finally, the doctor expressed concern, saying, "The test results came out bad enough to require treatment. Since you are over 60, you need to take care of your health."

Choi Yang-rak said, "I wasn't too worried and thought I was healthy, but I was shocked after the checkup. My glycated hemoglobin had been at the prediabetes cutoff, but it went up further, so I was a little shocked. I knew about the signs of depression because I had them when I was younger. I also thought my organs were healthy, but my liver and kidney function were not good, so I feel heavy-hearted."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.