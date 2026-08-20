"Million-Viewer Director" Jang Hang-jun Gets Star Treatment That Even Surprised Yoo Jae-suk... "Four Staff Members Are Assigned to Him"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Yoo Jae-suk expressed surprise at Jang Hang-jun's elevated status after he joined the ranks of million-viewer directors with the film "The King's Warden."

On the 19th, KBS 2TV's "Happy Together - Glad Not to Be Alone" released a preview video featuring Sung Si-kyung as a special MC.

In the video, Sung Si-kyung bowed deeply to Jang Hang-jun as soon as he appeared, then said, "This is the first time I've seen you since you became a hero."

Seeing this, Yoon Jong-shin laughed and said, "Si-kyung didn't used to bow this deeply to Hang-jun like that," while Yoo Jae-suk added, "Si-kyung really bows when he bows. He doesn't do it halfway."

Sung Si-kyung then exclaimed, "I have to bow all the way down. Congratulations. You look like a different person, like someone who just entered the Billboard charts."

Yoo Jae-suk said, "A lot has changed about Hang-jun, but the biggest change was seeing four staff members standing by his side when we were filming together. He's really different now."

Yoon Jong-shin drew laughter by revealing, "Even if I ask him to have a drink, he doesn't really go. He says, 'Do I really have to go?' That was the first time I'd ever heard him say something like that." Jang Hang-jun explained, "It's not for any other reason. There are so many people looking for me that it's just a hassle."

Yoo Jae-suk then asked, "Didn't you say you had plans with director Bong Joon-ho this week?" Jang Hang-jun replied with a smug grin, "Oh, it's such a hassle." He went on to joke, "He said he needed to discuss something with me, so we're going to have daytime drinks. It's not easy for two people to drink in the afternoon."

Yoo Jae-suk praised it as "a meeting between masters," and Yoon Jong-shin asked, "Are you even going to show up?" Jang Hang-jun answered, "I am. I'll be there 30 minutes early and wait," drawing more laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.