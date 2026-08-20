Lee Sun-jung Reveals Her Twin Sister for the First Time... Recalls Running Away to Korea Alone During Her U.S. Study Abroad Days

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Lee Sun-jung has revealed her twin sister for the first time.

On the 19th, Lee Sun-jung shared a video along with the caption, "Friday, August 21, 6 p.m. update~ I was with my twin sister for the first time. This was the most honest conversation ever, haha."

In the video, Lee Sun-jung introduced her twin sister as this week's YouTube guest.

Her sister recalled their school days, saying, "There were so many people who asked me to introduce her. Even among my friends, there were people I didn't know who asked me to introduce them." She added with a laugh, "If they bought me something, I would take it and eat it."

She also shared an episode from her study-abroad days in the United States. Lee Sun-jung's sister said, "I transferred in as a freshman after going there in the middle of my sophomore year." She continued, "On Sundays, Lee Sun-jung said she was going to a hair salon. But the girl who didn't even know English never came home."

She then drew curiosity by revealing, "I called Korean Air and asked, 'Did Jeon Kyung-ah (Lee Sun-jung's real name) board the plane?' They said, 'Yes, she boarded.' I was so shocked. She had run away to Korea alone."

Meanwhile, Lee Sun-jung made her debut in 1996 as the first "Mambo Girl" on singer Kim Bo-yong's stage performance of "Poverty in Plenty," and rose to fame through the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) sitcom "Three Men and Three Women." In 2012, she made headlines after registering her marriage with broadcaster LJ just 45 days after they met, but announced their divorce about four months later. She is currently communicating with fans through her YouTube channel.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.