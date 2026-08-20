Hwang Jung-eum Shows Off a Slimmer, Darker Look in a Dramatically Different Visual Transformation

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Actress Hwang Jung-eum drew attention with a strikingly different look.

On the 19th, Hwang Jung-eum shared photos on her social media, saying, "I dressed up to the nines."

In the photos, Hwang Jung-eum strikes a seductive pose with glamorous hair, makeup, and a bold outfit. Her sun-kissed skin and healthy, vibrant mood created a fresh new charm.

That day, Hwang Jung-eum and Ayumi appeared on Hwang Jung-eum's YouTube channel, where they reminisced about their Sugar days and got idol-style makeup and styling for a rare outing away from parenting duties.

In particular, Hwang Jung-eum pulled off even a lingerie look with confidence, showing off a daring style transformation. Seeing her transformed into what was dubbed "Hwang Jenny," Ayumi reacted in surprise, saying, "This is 19+ content."

Ayumi then looked at Hwang Jung-eum's changed figure and exclaimed, "She really lost a lot of weight," drawing attention.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.