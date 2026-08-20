Ralral Meets Her Mother Amid Estrangement Rumors: "How Did You Raise a Daughter with ADHD Who Drinks and Smokes?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] YouTuber Ralral asked her mother for advice on raising a child with ADHD.

On the 19th, a video titled "The Story of How My Mom Tried to Abandon Me (ADHD Parenting Tips)" was uploaded to Ralral's YouTube channel.

Ralral introduced her mother, saying, "Didn't I upload a video about ADHD last time? People kept asking, 'How on earth did your mother raise you?' They wanted to hear her parenting advice, so I brought my mom up onto the bed."

Ralral asked, "A lot of people in the comments say they want to hear how my mom raised me. How did you raise me?" Her mother replied, "I don't think I ever felt that it was especially hard or difficult while raising you. If anything, I enjoyed it with you. I just really love children. I was so in love with you that I raised you with that feeling."

Ralral said, "People wonder how I could have been born to such a conservative mother, but she let all the oddness and creativity of my ADHD run free." She then asked, "What would you do if you came into my room and found a duck living there, or an animal farm under my bed?" Her mother recalled, "What surprised me most was the hamsters," and shared an anecdote about Ralral secretly raising hamsters at home.

Ralral said, "My mom was extremely conservative and calm. She wore skirts and couldn't even understand wearing pants, while I grew up as the complete opposite. I was impulsive, and that included drinking and smoking. What can parents do from an early age to help children control those impulsive tendencies?" Her mother explained, "There is a difference between ADHD in childhood and ADHD in adulthood."

Ralral said, "As an adult, it comes out as depression. I feel frustrated because I can't finish work at the office, and there are many drawbacks, like not being able to do repetitive tasks." Her mother comforted her, saying, "I don't think ADHD only has disadvantages. They have their own world. There are things people with ADHD can do in their own way."

Meanwhile, Ralral recently revealed that she had fought with her mother while raising her child, which even led to rumors that they had cut ties. Ralral said, "She got angry while taking care of my daughter and went home," adding, "I drank, didn't come home, cursed at her, and then she went home." As the story spread and rumors of estrangement grew, Ralral clarified, "Why would I cut ties with my mom? I'm quitting drinking after begging and pleading."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.