"Read as Big Bang, write as the ambassador of the universe"... Big Bang makes a triumphant comeback and goes straight to No. 1

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] "Yes, this is Big Bang."

The group Big Bang has finally returned. This comeback drew even greater attention because it marked their first full-group release in four years and four months since 2022's "Still Life," and also commemorated their 20th debut anniversary.

The new song "BiiiG," released at 6 p.m. on the 19th, stands out for its layered sound over a grand, powerful hip-hop beat. It is a high-energy hip-hop track highlighted by G-Dragon's sharp rap, Taeyang's groovy vocals, and Daesung's soulful voice. The song cleverly and powerfully captures Big Bang's pride in having stayed at the top for 20 years since their debut, the intoxication of youth, and their affection for the fandom that has continued to shine on them. In particular, metaphors involving iconic figures across art and sports, such as Salvador Dalí and Muhammad Ali, along with lyrical yet fiery energy reminiscent of "Sunset Glow," elevate the song's overall quality.

Within just one hour of release, the track surged to No. 1 on Melon's Top 100, the country's largest music platform. By 7 a.m. on the 20th, it had also taken the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100.

The response has been enthusiastic. Fans reacted with comments such as, "Their edge never really left, but this is on another level," "What more is there to say? It's Big Bang," "Just enjoy it," and "The more I listen, the cooler and better it gets."

Big Bang will kick off their 20th anniversary world tour, "XX: COSMOS," in Goyang from the 21st to the 23rd. They will then hold a total of 33 shows across 19 cities worldwide, including North America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.