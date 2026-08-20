Go Eun-ah Warns Her Nephew, Who Became an Actor, About Celebrity Disease: "We All Went Through It Once. You Can't Be the Next One"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Siblings Go Eun-ah and Mir warned their nephew Jo Ha-jin, who has become an actor, about celebrity disease.

On the 19th, a short-form video titled "How to Cure a Nephew's Celebrity Disease in 3 Seconds LOL. Just punch him.." was uploaded to the YouTube channel Banggane.

Mir scolded his nephew Jo Ha-jin, saying, "Your expression shows you have celebrity disease right now. You saw what Lee Young-ji said, right? If you look like you have celebrity disease, ask someone to slap you. This is your moment. Snap out of it." Go Eun-ah also stepped in and said, "I am Go Eun-ah," while Mir added, "Celebrity disease is over in our family. We all went through it once. If you get it too, we're in big trouble," drawing laughter. Go Eun-ah said, "Puberty is fine. But you can't get celebrity disease."

When Jo Ha-jin asked, "What is celebrity disease?" and put his hands in his pockets, Mir said, "That right there. I used to walk around like that. If you're about to get celebrity disease, one cheek is me and the other cheek is Go Eun-ah." Go Eun-ah also joked, "Then just go through puberty and leave home," making everyone laugh. Their grandmother defended Jo Ha-jin, saying, "Ha-jin isn't that kind of kid."

Mir said, "He keeps getting cast in projects. Why do you keep passing auditions?" He then shared the news of Jo Ha-jin's audition success and added, "There is no more celebrity disease in our family. Even if he later becomes like senior actor Lee Byung-hun, wins awards, and makes 10 billion won or 100 billion won, we'll still slap him right away."

Meanwhile, Jo Ha-jin, the nephew of Mir and Go Eun-ah, recently began his acting career in earnest by appearing as the third prince in Netflix's "East Palace."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.