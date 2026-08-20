Hong Jin-kyung breaks down in tears at Choi Jun-hee’s wedding, saying, "My eyes swelled up like a sphincter" ('Problem Child in House')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Jeong Sun-hee, known as Hong Jin-kyung’s lifelong friend, will appear on KBS2’s "Problem Child in House" and speak candidly about their 30-year friendship.

KBS2’s weekday evening variety show "Problem Child in House" is a quiz talk show where a group of problem solvers gather in the attic to become "brainy" by tackling outlandish questions amid the flood of trivia in everyday life. On episode 325, airing on Friday the 21st, "Queen of Sketch Comedy" Kim Ji-seon and "Queen of Talk" Jeong Sun-hee will appear and showcase their trusted wit and charm.

Among them, Hong Jin-kyung and Jeong Sun-hee, two of the entertainment industry’s best-known close friends, will draw attention as they appear together. The two first met through the popular "The People of Geumchon House" segment on KBS2’s "Super Sunday" in 1996 and have maintained a close friendship for 30 years. On the show, they reveal that their personalities are complete opposites. Jeong recalled her first impression, saying, "I had never seen a character like this in my life. Jin-kyung was someone who said exactly what she thought and acted exactly as she felt, a bewildering and fascinating person," drawing laughter. She added that she thinks of Hong as part of herself, saying, "There were days when Jin-kyung got off work and was already at my house before I was," showing just how close they really are.

Jeong also expressed affection for Hong, who stood by her during difficult times. She said, "During the time I was staying out of sight, Jin-kyung came by and said she would take me for a drive, but she was limping. When I looked closer, she told me she had shingles. My mother cried when she saw her like that." The story of Hong visiting her despite being in pain moved the studio.

Jeong Sun-hee and Hong Jin-kyung then shifted the mood with a no-holds-barred exchange that only 30-year friends could have. The two recently drew attention after attending the wedding of Choi Jun-hee, the daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil, and crying together. They openly shared the behind-the-scenes story. In particular, Jeong made everyone laugh with her unfiltered description of Hong, who had drawn attention for wearing sunglasses at the wedding. "Jin-kyung had cried so much that her eyes were badly swollen. They were so puffed up they looked almost like a sphincter," she said.

Hong also said, "If I meet a good person, I plan to introduce them to Sun-hee whenever I can," taking on the role of Jeong’s "global dating promoter." Jeong then complained, "Because of Jin-kyung, my information keeps getting sent overseas without me even knowing," adding more laughter.

As such, viewers are eager to see how the 30-year friendship chemistry between Hong Jin-kyung and Jeong Sun-hee will unfold on the main broadcast of "Problem Child in House," as they remain a strong support for each other in hard times while also fearlessly exposing one another in everyday life.

Episode 325 of KBS 2TV’s "Problem Child in House" will air on Friday the 21st at 10:10 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.