'Unpretty Rapstar' Tymee to Marry on September 13: "Someone I Want to Spend My Whole Life With"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Rapper Tymee is getting married.

On the 19th, Tymee announced on her account, "I am getting married. I met someone I want to spend my whole life with. This is someone I want to see every day and someone so precious that I would not regret giving everything I have."

She added that she now wants to leave behind the difficult and lonely times and begin a new life with the person she loves. She said she will continue creating beautiful works for the world, bring comfort and happiness to more people, and live as happily as anyone.

Tymee will hold her wedding on September 13.

Born in 1985, Tymee debuted in 2009 and rose to prominence through Mnet's 'Show Me The Money 3' in 2014 and 'Unpretty Rapstar' in 2015.

Here is Tymee's full statement.

I am getting married.

I met someone I want to spend my whole life with.

I want to see this person every day,

and this person is so precious

that I would not regret giving everything I have.

Now,

I want to leave behind the difficult and lonely times,

and begin a new life with the person I love.

I will continue creating beautiful works for the world,

bring comfort and happiness to more people,

and live as happily as anyone.

I will greet you again after my beautiful wedding on September 13.

Thank you to everyone who has blessed us.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.