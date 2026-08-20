"You have a lot to lose, oppa"... Hong Min-ki's side 'counterattacks,' claiming to have secured video footage of ex-girlfriend's blackmail

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Actor Hong Min-ki, who faced allegations of dating violence from a woman claiming to be his ex-girlfriend, is filing a countersuit while completely denying the allegations.

Hong Min-ki's side announced legal action for stalking and defamation, stating that they were instead subjected to repeated contact, approaches, and threats from "A. " Hong Min-ki became the center of controversy on the 19th when "A" posted a lengthy message and revealed parts of a certified letter on social media. "A" claimed that she suffered from verbal abuse, threats, and physical assault while dating Hong Min-ki. She also alleged that he threw a soju bottle at her on the street and called her dozens of times suspecting a relationship with another man. Subsequently, in an additional post, "A" claimed that Hong Min-ki made derogatory remarks about women and past lovers, and also spoke ill of fellow actors and staff members he worked with.

She also raised allegations of disparaging fans and abusing his pet dog. She added claims that she was subjected to verbal abuse and threatening behavior while visiting Hong Min-ki's home after their breakup, and that he attempted physical contact without her consent. However, Hong Min-ki's side held a completely different stance. On the 19th, his agency, Fable Company, issued an official statement denying the allegations, stating, "Ms.

A's claims contain numerous details that differ from the facts ascertained by our company. " According to the agency, Hong Min-ki and Ms. A had been dating since last April, but their trust was shattered when Ms. A admitted to continuing to contact her ex-boyfriend and meeting other people during their relationship.

The agency claims that although Hong Min-ki expressed his unwillingness to continue the relationship on multiple occasions, Ms. A continued to contact and approach him, demanding a reconciliation. Fable Company revealed that Ms. A visited not only Hong Min-ki's home but also the residence of his family.

It was claimed that footage obtained captured A visiting Hong Min-ki's home in the early hours of the morning on the day of the exposé, ringing the doorbell and knocking on the door for about three hours, and kicking the front door after placing a sticker on the front door CCTV camera. It was also alleged that A pressured Hong Min-ki by exploiting the actor's public image and status, making remarks such as, "You have a lot to lose, oppa," and "The truth doesn't matter. " The agency maintains that the additional allegations revealed, such as pet abuse and deceiving fans, are also untrue. The agency stated, "We will take legal action regarding stalking against repeated contact and approaches contrary to the actor's will," adding, "We plan to pursue all necessary civil and criminal measures against acts of defamation involving the disclosure and dissemination of false information.

" They also urged people to refrain from making indiscriminate speculations and amplifying unconfirmed information. As the claims of both sides clash head-on, this matter has escalated into a legal battle. Meanwhile, it has been reported that Hong Min-ki did not attend the wrap-up party for the TVING original series 'Study Group Season 2,' which was recently held at an undisclosed location in Seoul. The reason for his absence has not been disclosed, and it has not been confirmed whether it is directly related to the allegations.

In the first season of 'Study Group,' Hong Min-ki played Park Geon-yeop, a character of few words but with a strong presence. He joined Season 2 in the same role and has already completed filming. A specific release schedule has not yet been officially announced. Amid concerns that the fallout could affect 'Study Group Season 2,' which has already finished filming, attention has also turned to how the production team will decide regarding Hong Min-ki's screen time.

Born in 2002, Hong Min-ki has appeared in TVING's 'Study Group,' as well as tvN's 'Love is on a Single Log Bridge,' MBC's 'Bunny and the Brothers,' Netflix's 'Trigger,' KBS2's 'My Dear Thief,' and ENA's 'Dr. Someboy. ' Reporter Jo Min-jung mj. cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.