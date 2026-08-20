Kim Min-jong, battered by gambling allegations... rebuttal recording followed by praise from a former crew member

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] As a recording surfaced that appears to rebut allegations that actor Producer Kim Min-jong was involved in illegal gambling, a positive account from a film crew member who worked with him in the past has also drawn attention.

A comment from a former crew member who said they worked with Kim Min-jong on the film "Florence" was posted in a video recently uploaded online.

The crew member introduced themselves as someone who had worked with Kim Min-jong on "Florence" and said that, despite the film's low budget, he took part without any fee. They also said he remained diligent until the end, even under difficult filming conditions.

The crew member also shared a story about Kim Min-jong taking good care of the staff on set. They recalled that he personally looked after the struggling production team and even treated them to meals out of his own pocket.

The crew member also expressed sympathy after hearing that Kim Min-jong had been caught up in allegations of illegal gambling and had withdrawn from a film he had been preparing to appear in.

Reflecting on the Kim Min-jong they had seen firsthand on set and the situation surrounding him recently, the crew member said they wanted to offer support.

Earlier, Kim Min-jong was thrust into controversy in May when his name was mentioned in allegations raised by MC Mong that he had been involved in illegal gambling.

He later stepped down from a film he had already been cast in and was preparing for.

At the time, Kim Min-jong strongly denied the allegations surrounding him, calling them clearly false and taking legal action.

Amid this, renewed attention has been drawn to Kim Min-jong's claims after a phone recording between ONE HUNDRED Chairman Cha Ga-won and an employee at a Viral marketing firm was recently released on the YouTube channel "Yeon-ye Dtopresident Lee Jin-ho."

The released recording included remarks to the effect that, regarding Kim Min-jong, "there is no record at all because he was a visitor."

It also included the statement, "He did not touch the stick or the chips." This could be interpreted as supporting the claim that Kim Min-jong did not directly take part in gambling at the time.

With the release of this recording involving Kim Min-jong, who has consistently denied the illegal gambling allegations, and the belated sharing of a former crew member's praise from the filming set, attention is once again turning to the controversy surrounding him.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.