Choo Sung-hoon Puts Variety Shows and YouTube on Hold... Goes All In on His Final Fight as an Active Athlete

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok reporter] Mixed martial arts fighter and broadcaster Choo Sung-hoon is putting his life as an entertainer on pause for a while to prepare for his final fight as an active athlete.

Choo Sung-hoon will compete in the mixed martial arts (MMA) event Black Combat XVII, which will be held on November 21 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, Seoul.

This will be Choo Sung-hoon's last fight as an active competitor, marking his retirement bout and the end of a long career as a fighter.

Ahead of his final showdown, Choo Sung-hoon has decided to focus all of his energy on training. He will temporarily suspend his outside broadcasting activities, including variety shows and YouTube, and enter a full-scale training camp.

Although Choo Sung-hoon has recently been active across television and YouTube with a lively variety-show presence, he is now returning to his main role as a fighter ahead of the final match of his life.

The production team of the YouTube web variety show The Boss Is Crazy, in which Choo Sung-hoon appears, is also backing his final challenge.

The producers said, "We are supporting Choo Sung-hoon's challenge with more sincerity than anyone else, as he is preparing to show his fighter side one last time as an entertainer," and added, "We hope he creates a great moment with a strong performance."

The episode of The Boss Is Crazy released on the 19th was also reportedly filmed in advance, before Choo Sung-hoon entered his full training camp.

The Boss Is Crazy is a web variety show in which Choo Sung-hoon and comedian Lee Eunji visit companies with strong growth potential, take part in a day of management, and suggest public relations and marketing strategies.

Until now, Choo Sung-hoon has been active not only as a martial arts fighter but also as a broadcaster, showing his candid wit and approachable charm in various variety shows and YouTube content.

But with a fight that will cap off his active career approaching, he will focus on training rather than cameras for the time being as he prepares for the decisive bout.

Choo Sung-hoon is temporarily setting aside his image as an entertainer and returning once again to being a fighter. His final match as a professional athlete will take place on November 21 at Gocheok Sky Dome.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.