Park Ji-yeon, whose father and older brother both donated kidneys, says, "It has been exactly one year since the surgery... I decided to live beautifully"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Park Ji-yeon, the wife of comedian Lee Soo-geun, shared an update on her life as she looks ahead to the first anniversary of her kidney retransplant surgery and resolves to begin a new chapter.

Park Ji-yeon posted an update on the 19th and reflected on the past year, saying, "Tomorrow will mark exactly one year since the surgery."

She said, "Today I cooked at home, printed out some good quotes, laminated them, and put them up around the house," adding, "I’ve decided to live beautifully in the days ahead. Good night, everyone."

After undergoing major surgery and focusing on recovery, Park Ji-yeon said she wants to cherish her newly restarted life by finding gratitude in small moments of everyday life.

She also placed a note under the water purifier used by her family that read, "When you drink your first glass of water in the morning, try thinking, 'Thank you' in your heart! Your day will be filled with gratitude!"

A cup beneath the flowing water also drew attention, with the playful phrase "Mood-maker Mr. Lee Soo-geun" and a caricature of Lee Soo-geun. It offered a glimpse into the couple’s cheerful and warm daily life after a difficult period.

Park Ji-yeon developed kidney problems in 2011, when she was pregnant with their second son, due to preeclampsia.

She later received a kidney transplant from her father, but the transplanted kidney reportedly did not settle properly.

In the end, Park Ji-yeon underwent a kidney retransplant surgery in August last year after her older brother stepped forward as the donor. With her family’s help, she has returned to the operating room once again and is gradually regaining her daily life through recovery.

Her husband, Lee Soo-geun, has also repeatedly expressed his deep affection for her.

On SBS's "No, but Really!" aired in March, Lee Soo-geun spoke about his wife and said, "All the assets are under my wife's name, and the loans are under my name."

He added, "I feel responsible because I pursued her and ended up marrying her. Since we got married that way, I have to treat her well," surprising those around him.

In particular, Lee Soo-geun moved viewers when he confessed, "My wife is sick. I think it is because of me. It happened while she was giving birth to our child. So I really want to take good care of her."

Meanwhile, Lee Soo-geun married Park Ji-yeon in 2008, and the couple has two sons.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.