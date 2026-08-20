Yeo Esther Gifts Gangnam Home to Housekeeper Who Worked for Her for 10 Years: "A More Important Person Than My Husband" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] 'Radio Star' once again proved that Hong Hye-geol, Haha, Park Young-jin, and Hukky Shibaseki still have plenty of presence in their own ways. From Hong, who confidently declared himself the man who benefited most from his wife, to Haha, who held his first fan concert under his own name 30 years after his debut, to Park, who found another chance in variety shows, and Hukky, who matched his unusual name with equally unfiltered wit, the episode was packed with nonstop laughter and candid stories. Thanks to their performances, 'Radio Star' ranked No. 1 in nationwide ratings in its time slot.

The MBC 'Radio Star' episode aired on the 19th was themed 'I’m Still Not Dead, Heh Heh' and featured Hong Hye-geol, Haha, Park Young-jin, and Hukky Shibaseki.

According to Nielsen Korea on the 20th, the previous night's broadcast of 'Radio Star' topped nationwide ratings in its time slot. The most-watched minute came when Haha revealed that he would hold his first solo fan concert 30 years after his debut and disclosed that Yoo Jae-suk had bought tickets for the Seoul show. That moment reached a peak rating of 3.9%.

Hong, who returned to 'Radio Star' for the first time in six years, showed both jealousy and affection toward his wife, Yeo Esther, right from the start. Referring to her many appearances on the show, he complained that he had never been invited. He then suddenly challenged Kim Gu-ra to a height contest, saying his wife had praised Kim for their great chemistry on air. But he failed to gain the upper hand when his heeled shoes and insoles were exposed, drawing big laughs from the outset.

Hong also spoke about why he lived in Jeju Province for about five years and why he recently returned to his wife’s side. He said he began living in Jeju during the COVID-19 pandemic because of his own health issues, and that he thought living apart from Yeo Esther, who was struggling with depression, was a considerate choice for both of them. But he later realized with deep guilt that on the day his wife was undergoing a difficult treatment last year, he had sent her a photo of himself enjoying a relaxed day in Jeju. He packed his bags and returned to Seoul the very next day. He now spends half of each month in Jeju and the other half in Seoul to take care of his wife.

He described his current role as a "home protector." He said he tries to eat breakfast and dinner with his wife whenever possible, and stays close by massaging her shoulders or patting her head. Still, he joked that if someone secretly filmed his daily life, it would show him waking up late and spending the day eating meals prepared by the housekeeper, making him look like a carefree idler.

He was especially confident about the title of "the man who benefited from his wife." Hong mentioned Jang Hang-jun, Lee Sang-soon, and Do Kyung-wan, and declared that he was overwhelmingly No. 1. His reasoning was that he does nothing at all. He even asked an AI who among the four had benefited most from his wife, and proudly said the answer came back as himself, drawing laughter.

A warm story about Yeo Esther was also revealed. Hong said the housekeeper, who has cared for the family closely for more than 10 years, is a very precious person who looks after his wife’s daily life. He added that Yeo Esther even said, "She may be more important than my husband." When he then revealed that his wife had bought a home near their house for the housekeeper, Haha was stunned and asked again, "In Gangnam?"

His hobbies also added to the laughter. He shared that he is completely obsessed with Seolho, a tiger at Seoul Grand Park, visiting several times even in 39-degree heat, and that he also spends his days caring for a tree that is more than 100 years old at home.

Haha candidly revealed that he is preparing his first solo fan concert under his own name 30 years after his debut. With performances scheduled for Busan on August 22 and Seoul on September 13, he joked that unlike the Busan show, about half the seats for the Seoul concert were still empty at the time of filming, saying, "I’m not very popular compared to my name recognition."

Haha said that when he turns on a live broadcast, far fewer people join than expected and comments do not come in easily, expressing his disappointment. He also said that while he is happy to support others in variety shows, when he is on stage as a singer, he wants to be loved as the main character.

His special connection with Busan also continued. Haha, long loved as the "MAPO Sheriff," expanded his activities to become a promotional ambassador for Haeundae District after his signature song "Busan Vacance." He said he had no special ties to Busan, but declared himself a fan of the Lotte Giants through the concert. To comfort Mapo residents who felt left out by his Busan activities, he said he was working as "Mapo Galmaegi," showing off his trademark wit.

Haha also revealed his unusual instinct for spotting future stars. He said that before their idol debuts, he often met children by chance who later became stars. After mentioning his ties with Gawon of MEOVV and Vernon of Seventeen, he shared another story: about 10 years ago, he met a child at a store, found the child so pretty that he asked the parents for permission, sat the child on his lap, and took a photo. That child turned out to be Juhoon of Cortis. He also told the story of recreating the old photo when they met again recently, surprising everyone.

Haha also spoke honestly about ending his long relationship with WATERBOMB. He said he had been a founding contributor, appearing on the stage since the very first event, but now thought younger artists who fit better should take the spotlight. He added honestly that he could still appear again if invited, and joked that there are many other water festivals too, prompting laughter and making people question how serious his "retirement announcement" really was.

Park Young-jin thanked Haha for helping him return to variety shows. He especially drew attention by revealing that Yoo Jae-suk personally called him after his appearance on 'Hangout with Yoo.' Yoo said the response to the broadcast was good and encouraged him by saying, "Thank you for not giving up and doing well until the end." Park recalled how moved he was by the unexpected call.

Park Young-jin’s unexpectedly obedient side, despite his usual rebel image on television, also brought laughs. When Kim Gu-ra pointed out that he seemed different from his usual image, Park quipped, "If you’re too much of a rebel, you end up in trouble."

He also opened up about a very practical concern: loans. Park said that when the MBC radio show he had hosted for nearly five years ended, it unexpectedly disrupted his already planned move and loan repayment schedule. He explained that the home he had previously shown on 'Hangout with Yoo' was also his own house, purchased with a loan, and added that moving costs, acquisition taxes, and brokerage fees were all significant.

Park then even started an impromptu loan consultation with Hong Hye-geol, asking, "Couldn’t we do a 20-year repayment plan?" When Hong offered to lend him money interest-free on trust, Park drew the line, saying, "I can’t trust this brother anymore. He feels like a broker," and told him to get approval first from Yeo Esther, the final decision-maker, drawing huge laughs.

His signature catchphrase, "Who’s going to raise the cows?" was also revived in a 2026 version. Proud of the phrase that once ranked highly in a 'Gag Concert' catchphrase survey, Park tried to force together current trends and his old slogan, showing off a style of "confidence comedy" that added to the laughter.

Hukky Shibaseki made a strong impression from his name alone. A skilled producer who has worked on multiple albums and recently appeared on 'Show Me The Money 12,' he has swept hip-hop-related trophies for two consecutive years. But he also honestly admitted that receiving awards so late made him think, "Are they only giving them now?" revealing the slightly resentful side of an outsider musician.

He also explained how his unusual stage name came to be. The name "Hukky Shibaseki," which he has used for more than 10 years, was born while creating an Instagram ID. He had tried to use the nickname "Hukky," derived from his English name "Heuk," but someone had already taken it. Frustrated, he created his current name. He said there were moments when he felt embarrassed hearing his name on air and considered changing it, while Yoo Se-yoon suggested "Hukky Kisebasi," leading to endless talk over just one name and plenty of laughter.

His efforts to promote his music were no less unusual. Hukky Shibaseki said that in the past he sent Bae Chul-soo a social networking service direct message asking him to play his song on the radio, but never received a reply. He later brought up the story himself during a radio appearance, and eventually got a mutual follow on social networking service with Bae, which he said eased his mind.

He also revealed a special wedding with his wife, Choi Yijae. Hukky, who has been connected to music through his wife, who plays bass in Leenalchi, held the ceremony at a free outdoor wedding venue on a Sunday. They stripped away as many traditional wedding procedures as possible and handled the music themselves. A video of his wife playing bass at the wedding also drew attention.

Hukky, who said he usually drinks zero-calorie cola, asked Hong Hye-geol, a medical journalist, about health information related to preparing for a child. Hong dismissed the idea that zero-calorie cola directly harms sperm as an exaggerated conspiracy theory, but said excessive artificial sweetener intake should still be watched. He also advised that if a couple is preparing for a child, it is important to avoid alcohol and cigarettes and maintain good physical condition for about 100 days beforehand, adding a useful practical tip.

The candid confessions and unpredictable wit of Hong Hye-geol, Haha, Park Young-jin, and Hukky Shibaseki, each still very much alive in their own lanes, delivered laughter, empathy, and surprise in line with the special’s title.

Meanwhile, next Wednesday night’s episode of 'Radio Star' will feature Hwang Seok-jeong, Lee Joon-hyuk, Seo Eun-kwang, and Yoo Yeong U in a special titled 'HOPE ATTACK.' 'Radio Star' is widely loved as a one-of-a-kind talk show where the hosts’ sharp, unpredictable banter puts guests at ease and draws out their real stories.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.