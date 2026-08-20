"Mom Is So Selfish" Jang Young-ran Gets Emotional After Her Daughter's Rebuke... "Devoting Yourself Is Pointless"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Jang Young-ran clashed with her husband Han Chang during a trip to Jeju Island. As their tension continued, their children also stepped into the argument, and the couple eventually made up after their daughter intervened.

On the 19th, a video titled "Why Did Jang Young-ran's Couple Cross the Line Fighting in Front of the Kids? (Very Real, Very Intense)" was released on Jang Young-ran's YouTube channel, "Class A Jang Young-ran."

In the video, Jang Young-ran's family traveled to Jeju Island for their two children's summer vacation. While they were enjoying the trip according to a plan their son had made himself, the mood changed as Jang Young-ran kept filming.

Han Chang voiced his frustration, saying to Jang Young-ran, "Why do you keep filming? Didn't we agree not to film? If you want to shoot YouTube content, go alone." He then even turned off the camera.

When Jang Young-ran asked, "Were you really that uncomfortable with me?" Han Chang said the filming itself was not the problem and expressed how hurt he felt.

Han Chang said, "It's not that. If you're going to film, then film. If not, don't. But you kept grumbling in the car that it wasn't fun. Then you should have said from the start that you weren't going to film."

The conflict continued on the way to the restaurant. Han Chang adjusted the filming setup for Jang Young-ran and tried to accommodate her, but she responded coolly, saying, "I don't think it's very fun."

Han Chang then said, "If you want to do things your way and follow your mood, I think traveling alone is the best option. I don't think I can keep doing this anymore." Jang Young-ran watched her husband's reaction carefully.

Their daughter, who had been watching the scene unfold, also spoke up. She sided with her father, saying, "Mom was being too selfish. He was only trying to help you."

Jang Young-ran explained that she was simply showing professionalism as a YouTuber. She then tried to lighten the tense atmosphere by saying, "The thumbnail is out. 'The Jang Young-ran family's final trip to Jeju Island.'"

But Jang Young-ran's hurt feelings continued. She said, "Ji-woo and Jun-woo are all on Dad's side, and all three of you are criticizing Mom," adding, "There's no point in devoting yourself to the kids."

As their daughter began to feel awkward, Han Chang firmly said, "If you're going to create this kind of atmosphere, let's just go home."

In the end, the couple, who had been locked in a tense standoff, reconciled after their daughter's mediation. Jang Young-ran admitted, "Now that we're older, we can't let a fight drag on because of the kids."

Meanwhile, Jang Young-ran married Han Chang, a Korean medicine doctor three years her junior, in March 2009. The couple has one son and one daughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.