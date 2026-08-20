"It feels like a dream, a son" Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min reveal baby's gender... cheers erupt over blue confetti

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min are set to become parents of a baby boy.

On the 20th, Kim Ji-min posted a gender-reveal video on her social networking service, revealing the sex of the couple's unborn baby, nicknamed "Durubi."

The video showed the couple standing side by side in front of "BOY" and "GIRL" decorations, along with the message "Durubi gender reveal!!" They waited tensely for the result, and blue confetti soon burst out, confirming that Durubi is a boy.

After seeing the result, the two raised both hands in the air and could not hide their joy. The video also included the caption, "It feels like a dream, a son, wow." Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min then clenched their fists toward the camera and shouted, "Durubi!! You little rascal, Durubi~ Come out healthy!" showing the excitement of the expectant parents.

Earlier, on the 14th, Kim Ji-min held a Q&A session with fans on social networking service and said they would soon learn the baby's gender. At the time, she honestly said that both she and Kim Jun-ho wanted a daughter, but added, "A son would be nice too," hinting at the gender reveal. The expected delivery date is early February 2027.

Meanwhile, Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min announced the pregnancy themselves in July, one year after their wedding. Kim Ji-min said she became pregnant through her first IVF procedure and revealed that the baby's nickname was "Durubi." At the time, she shared her overwhelming feelings, saying, "In 2025, last year, we became an eternal pair of two, and in 2026, this year, we became the trio we had dreamed of." She also said she began her first IVF treatment relying on Kim Jun-ho, who encouraged her not to push herself or rush, and that Durubi came to them on the first try, drawing many congratulations.

With the baby's gender now revealed as a boy, the couple will continue preparing to welcome their son next February.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.