"No Child Support, But She Had Breast Reconstructive Surgery" Yu Gae-ipp Lashes Out at Criticism: "What Is Wrong with Your Intelligence?"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-ju] Beauty YouTuber Yu Gae-ipp spoke out directly after facing a flood of criticism over her cosmetic surgery concerns.

On the 19th, Yu Gae-ipp shared that she had consulted about breast revision surgery. She explained why she went ahead with the procedure, saying, "The reason I decided to have the surgery again was that I wanted to correct my pigeon chest and reduce the size, which looked too large for my slim frame."

However, some Netizens criticized her for undergoing cosmetic procedures so often. In particular, some referenced a past broadcast in which Yu Gae-ipp was seen working part-time to earn money for child support, leaving harsh comments such as, "You said you were making money because you didn't have enough child support, so what money are you always using for surgery?"

In response, Yu Gae-ipp expressed discomfort, saying, "I work, earn money, pay child support, and get surgery. Is it really something for a stranger like you to question so negatively? From the beginning, I said I was doing it because I needed stable income, not because I lacked money." She added, "Of course, you can be curious. But isn't this the kind of thing you would ask carefully even among friends or acquaintances? Do you say things like that to people around you in real life too? I'm tired of smiling and answering."

Yu Gae-ipp also said, "You seem to think I've had surgery excessively, almost like it's some kind of illness. But I only had major procedures twice... I had contouring, breast surgery, and double eyelid surgery. Why do people keep saying I keep changing my face?" She continued, "I understand that some people miss my old, distinctive face and feel sorry about it, but there's nothing I can do now. It's already done. It's my face, and if I like it, that's enough. In person, it looks much better after the procedures."

When another comment said, "Instead of wasting time on this, take care of your child... What good is it to satisfy your boyfriend?" she snapped back, "What is wrong with your intelligence? Was breast surgery something done to satisfy a boyfriend or husband? Why are you like this?"

Meanwhile, beauty YouTuber Yu Gae-ipp married YouTuber Choi Go-gi in 2016 and had one daughter, but the couple divorced in 2020. Their daughter is currently being raised by Choi Go-gi, and Yu Gae-ipp appeared on TV Chosun's "The Private Life of X," which aired in April, where she revealed that she was working part-time at a cafe to cover child support.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.