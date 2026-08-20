Han Yun-seo Makes Surprise Announcement of October Marriage..."41-Year-Old Spinster Finally Getting Married"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Han Yoon-seo, who turned 41 this year, personally announced her upcoming marriage in October.

On the 20th, Han Yoon-seo made a surprise announcement via her social media, stating, "Family, I am finally becoming an October bride!" She expressed her overwhelming feelings, saying, "I am so happy and can't believe that a day like this has come for me, the epitome of an old maid, during the past when marriage was the most difficult and challenging. " She continued, "It is all thanks to your support.

I hope to be a small source of hope for all single people who are struggling with marriage. It feels like finding an oasis when I had given up everything," adding the hashtags "#EscapeFromSingleLife #HeavenHelped.

" She also revealed her anticipation for life after marriage. Han Yoon-seo said, "I will show you how we live a sweet, happy, and even more delightful life together, not alone anymore.

" In particular, she elicited laughter by humorously expressing her joy at finally being free from her mother's nagging about marriage. Han Yoon-seo said, "Everyone, it’s hard to believe, but I’m getting married~ Mom’s nagging about getting married is over! Going down to my parents' house alone for the holidays is over too! Even Mom, who used to publicly propose marriage, is now free.

I am free from Mom’s nagging. " Fellow comedian Kim Min-ki also left a congratulatory message.

Kim Min-ki sincerely congratulated Han Yoon-seo on her marriage, saying, "Ah. I’m really getting emotional.

It feels like a mythical serpent turning into a dragon and flying away. I’m getting emotional.

" Han Yoon-seo had previously revealed her non-celebrity boyfriend, who is two years her senior, and shared her marriage plans. In particular, she garnered attention by candidly revealing everything from the formal meeting with her future mother-in-law to the wedding preparations and the conflicts she experienced along the way on the TV CHOSUN variety show 'Joseon's Lover'.

Meanwhile, Han Yoon-seo, who debuted in 2009 through the MBC public comedy program 'Hatangsang', has continued her diverse broadcasting activities. shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.