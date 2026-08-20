"A Simple Procedure Had the Effect of Double-Jaw Surgery"...Shinji Reveals X-rays After Her Face Changed Dramatically Following Marriage

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Shinji of the group Koyote has directly addressed speculation that she underwent double-jaw surgery, even revealing X-rays as she responded firmly to the rumors about her changed appearance.

On the 19th, a video titled "I’ll Finally Talk About What Many of You Have Been Curious About" was uploaded to Shinji’s YouTube channel.

In the video, Shinji spoke out directly about recent speculation that her noticeably changed face may have been the result of double-jaw surgery.

Shinji said, "I started dental treatment while I was taking a break from YouTube," adding, "It was a jaw joint issue, but some people mistook it for double-jaw surgery."

She also gave a detailed explanation of the treatment process. Shinji said, "My molars were raised to keep my jaw from being pushed backward," and added, "I couldn’t chew food properly, so I lengthened my teeth, but many people said it didn’t look good."

She continued, "So as the upper and lower teeth were gradually shaved down, the molars actually became higher, which made it look uncomfortable when I closed my mouth."

Even Shinji herself found her changed appearance unfamiliar after the treatment. She said, "Even I thought, 'Why does Shinji’s mouth look like that?'" and explained that she returned to the dentist to lower the molars a little and create new teeth.

The dental specialist who treated Shinji also dismissed the double-jaw surgery rumors.

The specialist explained Shinji’s condition, saying, "Because of a jaw joint disorder, she had an open-bite oral structure where the teeth would not close, so it must have been very difficult for her to sing as a vocalist."

On the double-jaw surgery rumors in particular, the specialist said, "Since we are not surgeons, it was somewhat gratifying to think people believed this simple technique was double-jaw surgery," and emphasized, "I am absolutely not someone who touches bone. I only performed prosthetic treatment."

There was also a reason her facial impression looked different from before. The specialist explained, "As the open bite was corrected, her face changed from a cute image to a more mature one."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.