Hong Min-gi's Side Says, "We Never Pressured Her to Have an Abortion; The Ultrasound Photo Is Different, and We Asked Medical Staff to Verify It"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-ju] Actor Hong Min-gi's side has responded to A's claim that he pressured her to have an abortion.

On the 20th, Fable Company, Hong Min-gi's agency, issued its position on A's allegations. Hong Min-gi's side said, "At around 6 a.m. on August 19, 2026, A sent the actor an ultrasound photo along with the message, 'Shut up before I expose all of this too.' However, before that, A had never shown the actor such an ultrasound photo. The ultrasound image also differs from the kind that typically shows a normal pregnancy, so we asked obstetric medical staff to verify the photo A sent us, and we plan to submit it as evidence."

They also said, "After checking with the actor, we confirmed that A never showed him a pregnancy test, and contrary to A's claims, the actor never made any statement urging A to have an abortion. In addition, on July 13, the day A claims to have undergone an abortion procedure, A suggested that she and the actor go cycling together. When the actor turned her down, A sent him a video of herself riding a bicycle alone. We have secured and preserved all of those messages and videos."

Hong Min-gi's side declared legal action, saying, "We will no longer respond by repeatedly refuting the other side's false claims. Based on the materials we have secured so far, we will immediately pursue the necessary civil and criminal legal procedures so that the facts surrounding this case can be clearly established."

Recently, influencer A claimed that Hong Min-gi had been abusive during their relationship. She later said that she became pregnant while dating him, but that Hong Min-gi pressured her to terminate the pregnancy, leaving her to undergo the procedure alone. The revelation sparked a stronger backlash.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

▶The following is the full statement from Hong Min-gi's side

Hello. This is Fable Company.

We would like to state our position regarding the additional post released by A concerning our actor Hong Min-gi.

In the additional post, A claimed that she confirmed her pregnancy while dating the actor and later underwent an abortion procedure. She also said she had medical records and ultrasound photos to support her claim.

In fact, at around 6 a.m. on August 19, 2026, A sent the actor an ultrasound photo along with the message, "Shut up before I expose all of this too." However, before that, A had never shown the actor such an ultrasound photo. The ultrasound image also differs from the kind that typically shows a normal pregnancy, so we asked obstetric medical staff to verify the photo A sent us, and we plan to submit it as evidence.

We also confirmed with the actor that A never showed him a pregnancy test, and contrary to A's claims, the actor never made any statement urging A to have an abortion.

In addition, on July 13, the day A claims to have undergone an abortion procedure, A suggested that she and the actor go cycling together. When the actor turned her down, A sent him a video of herself riding a bicycle alone. We have secured and preserved all of those messages and videos.

Pregnancy and abortion are highly sensitive and serious matters. Nevertheless, A publicly posted false claims on social media, including that the actor pressured her to have an abortion after learning of the pregnancy. As a result, the actor has once again suffered severe and potentially irreparable damage to his reputation and image.

We will no longer respond by repeatedly refuting the other side's false claims.

Based on the materials we have secured so far, we will immediately pursue the necessary civil and criminal legal procedures so that the facts surrounding this case can be clearly established.

Finally, we respectfully ask that you refrain from reckless speculation and the spread or amplification of unverified claims, as they could cause further harm not only to the actor but also to everyone involved in the case.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.