NCT Dream Successfully Renews Contracts as All Members Stay Together: "We Will Continue Our Full Support"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] NCT Dream has successfully renewed its contract as a full group.

SM Entertainment said that Haechan, who had already renewed his contract, along with Renjun, Jeno, JINJOO, Chenle, and Ji Sung, signed new contracts based on their deep trust in one another and their unwavering affection for the team, and will continue working with the company.

SM added, "We will continue to provide full support so that NCT DREAM's limitless potential can shine even brighter, and we will stand by them as a reliable partner," and said, "We ask for your great anticipation and continued support for the diverse activities NCT DREAM will carry out in the second half of this year."

Meanwhile, NCT Dream will hold a 10th anniversary fan meeting, "The Sweet Dream Hotel," at Inspire Arena in Incheon on the 22nd and 23rd.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

▶ The following is the full statement from SM Entertainment

Hello, this is SM Entertainment.

Haechan, who had already renewed his contract, along with Renjun, Jeno, JINJOO, Chenle, and Ji Sung, signed new contracts based on their deep trust in one another and their unwavering affection for the team, and will continue working with our company.

Since their debut on August 25, 2016, NCT DREAM has delivered messages of hope and positivity with its refreshing energy and passion, turning countless dreams into reality over the past 10 years. We sincerely thank the members who have shared this remarkable journey as a "growth icon" and a "leading K-pop artist," as well as the fans who have always been a great source of strength.

We will continue to provide full support so that NCT DREAM's limitless potential can shine even brighter, and we will stand by them as a reliable partner.

We ask for your great anticipation and continued support for the diverse activities NCT DREAM will carry out in the second half of this year.

Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.