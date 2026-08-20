Ha Young resumes filming one week after tearful halt amid great-grandfather controversy; will complete "The Long Shot Trial"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Actress Ha Young has returned to the set of "The Long Shot Trial," where filming had briefly stopped after controversy erupted over her great-grandfather's pro-Japanese activities.

According to Ha Young's side on the 20th, she has resumed filming for SBS's new drama "The Long Shot Trial." She is reportedly working through the schedule that had already been planned.

After the controversy surfaced, Ha Young took about a week off from the set to rest. She had previously broken down in tears during filming, and the production team reportedly gave her time to recover, taking her condition into account.

After her break, Ha Young returned to the set and continued filming. "The Long Shot Trial" is already well into production. About 90% of the total shoot has been completed, and filming is expected to wrap up by September at the latest.

As the controversy surrounding the lead actress emerged near the end of filming, attention also turned to the project itself. Ha Young was reportedly unable to hold back tears on set on the 13th. Filming was halted for a time, then resumed, before the team later allowed her to take a break out of consideration for her.

Earlier, during the promotion of the Netflix series "Our Sticky Love," Ha Young introduced herself as coming from a family of doctors for four generations, but she later became embroiled in controversy after the past activities of her great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho, came to light.

In response, Ha Young released a handwritten apology on the 12th and apologized for mentioning her family background as if it were something to boast about, without fully knowing the history.

"The Long Shot Trial," which stars Ha Young, is a remake of a Japanese TV Asahi Corporation drama. Starring Lee Je-hoon and Ha Young, it is a comic legal detective series scheduled to air in the first half of 2027.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.