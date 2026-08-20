'Park Yeol' Actors Hyun Seok-jun and Son Yoo-dong Draw Fire Over 'Mocking a Colleague' Controversy; Production Company Apologizes, Video Made Private

Photo: Hyun Seok-jun, Son Yoo-dong

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Musical actors Hyun Seok-jun and Son Yoo-dong have issued apologies after coming under fire for remarks they made about a colleague who was not present.

The production company also apologized, and the video at the center of the controversy was eventually set to private.

The issue surfaced on the 17th, when the cast of the musical 'Park Yeol' appeared on the YouTube channel 'Hyehwa-ro-un Performing Life.'

During the conversation, the cast brought up a fellow actor who was not on the program, and some of the remarks that followed were criticized as mocking.

As the controversy spread, Hyun Seok-jun said on his social media account on the 19th, "I sincerely bow my head and apologize for causing concern to so many people with my careless words and actions on the broadcast."

He explained that he did not immediately release an apology because he believed it was more important to apologize directly to the colleague involved first.

Hyun Seok-jun said, "Above all, I thought the best course of action was to visit the colleague in person and convey my sincere apology for my inappropriate behavior. I ask for your understanding that this delayed the apology statement somewhat."

He also clearly acknowledged that his remarks were wrong.

He said, "Even though many people were watching, I continued making rude and inconsiderate remarks about a colleague in the absence of the person concerned."

He added, "It was clearly my fault and my oversight that I did not think deeply enough about how my words and actions would affect others or what kind of hurt they might cause. I sincerely apologize to all viewers who felt uncomfortable or disappointed while watching the broadcast."

Son Yoo-dong, who also appeared on the same program, issued a separate apology.

Son Yoo-dong admitted, "It was extremely careless of me to casually bring up a colleague who was not present on a public program watched by many people, and to speak as if I had already guessed how that person would react."

He continued, "I feel deeply ashamed and sorry that I may have instead made viewers who love 'Park Yeol' uncomfortable through the broadcast. Above all, I am sincerely reflecting on the fact that my careless words and actions caused harm to a fellow actor."

Son Yoo-dong also said he had apologized to the actor in question first after the broadcast.

He added, "I will carefully look back on everything I did and become an actor who behaves with greater sincerity from now on."

As the controversy grew, the production company for 'Park Yeol,' Double K Entertainment, also released an official statement and apologized.

Regarding the remarks, the company said, "They were not made with the intent to put the person concerned in an awkward position or cause hurt." It also admitted, however, that "the discussion about an actor who was not present was conveyed in an unwise manner on a public broadcast."

It added, "Regardless of intent, we are taking seriously the fact that this could have led to unnecessary misunderstandings and speculation about the actor involved."

The company explained that it had confirmed the facts with the actors involved, held sufficient discussions, and that the actors had apologized directly to the person concerned.

It also added, "We have confirmed that there was no situation like the one currently being feared."

Action was also taken regarding the controversial video. The production company said, "To minimize the spread of speculation and remarks directed at the person concerned and the cast members, we coordinated with the broadcasting channel and made the video private."

In the end, what began with a public mention of a colleague who was not present led to individual apologies from the actors, an apology from the production company, and the video being made private.

Hyun Seok-jun said, "Through this incident, I have painfully realized the weight of every word I say and every action I take. Before being an actor on stage, I will deeply reflect on myself and strive to become a person who fulfills basic manners and responsibility."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.