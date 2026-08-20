They Said They Had Not Had Marital Relations for Six Years, Yet Their Second Child Is 16 Months Old... Lee Ho-seon Says, "The Betrayal Was by the Wife" ('Divorce Re-Boot Camp')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] The story of a couple on 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp' will be revealed. They had not had marital relations for six years, yet they have a second child who is 16 months old.

On the 20th episode of JTBC's 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp,' the third couple of the 23rd class, known as the 'petty couple,' will reveal a surprising follow-up household investigation and in-depth counseling session.

In the newly released video from the wife's household investigation, the husband is shown endlessly voicing his hurt feelings. It is also revealed that the wife once even knelt down and apologized after trying to comfort him when he was crying uncontrollably, startling the cast.

However, once the husband's household investigation begins, a surprising twist unfolds as the wife's unilateral parenting style, as the primary caregiver, and the decisive incidents that deepened the husband's resentment are revealed one by one. Even Seo Jang-hoon, who closely watched the husband's unfair situation, sympathized with him, saying, "If it were me, I think I would be upset too."

Their conflict over physical affection also comes to the surface. The wife has refused intimacy, saying, "I hate it when my husband keeps pestering me." But when it is revealed that they have had no marital relations for six years and that their second child is 16 months old, the studio is thrown into chaos. Attention is now focused on the hidden circumstances behind the birth mystery that shocked the recording set.

Meanwhile, the post-investigation counseling session also turns into a tearful scene. The husband opens up to counselor Lee Ho-seon and, overwhelmed by his hurt feelings, even takes out a towel to wipe away his tears.

During the wife's counseling session that follows, Lee Ho-seon delivers a sharp rebuke to the wife, who says she felt betrayed by her husband, stating, "The betrayal was by the wife." The atmosphere shifts once again. Amid the tense standoff and tears, interest is growing in whether the 'petty couple' can truly heal each other's wounds.

The surprising household investigation and tearful solution session of the 23rd-class 'petty couple' can be seen tonight at 10 p.m. on JTBC's 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp.'

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.