A Big One Is Coming... Why NCT 127’s Comeback Is Impossible Not to Anticipate

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] The long-awaited NCT 127 is finally coming.

NCT 127 will make a comeback on the 24th with its seventh full-length album, BLINGY. Built on its signature “neo” style, the group has proven itself as a global powerhouse by dominating the world’s two major pop charts, Billboard and The Official Chart, while also successfully completing a large-scale world tour. Expectations are high for the new album, which arrives about two years after its sixth full-length album, Walk, released in 2024.

The most anticipated point is the strengthening of its “neo” identity.

The title track, “BLINGY,” is a hip-hop song that blends distorted synth sounds, heavy drum beats, and chanting choruses. It reinterprets elements of the rage and dubstep genres in NCT 127’s own style, delivering an explosive sound. The lyrics express a radiant presence, like a giant flame that never stops burning. In other words, it upgrades NCT 127’s signature “neo” genre, which has stood out by twisting familiar pop formulas into something new, strange, and boldly unconventional. Relentless beats, edgy performance, and experimental concepts are all territory only NCT 127 can fully pull off.

Moreover, NCT 127 has been reorganized into a seven-member group consisting of Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jung Woo, and Haechan after Mark’s departure in April. All seven members renewed their contracts with SM Entertainment, underscoring the team’s strong unity. Although Doyoung and Jung Woo will not be able to join the comeback promotions or the world tour starting in September due to military service, they took part in the recording of the album track “127 Million Miles,” showing that even when physically apart, they remain united in spirit.

NCT 127 has long been known as a “performance god,” delivering polished stages with perfect SMP-style choreography, charisma, and unwavering live vocals. As the group goes through changes and reorganization, this new release carries meaning far beyond a simple comeback.

Attention is now focused on NCT 127’s next move as it returns with a new kind of “neo.”

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.