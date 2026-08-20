Dindin recalls being hit with a 400,000-won taxi scam while traveling abroad: "I was scammed" (Welcome, First Time in Korea?)

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Dindin will share a bizarre experience in which he was asked to pay 400,000 won for a taxi ride he only briefly used while traveling abroad.

The August 20 episode of MBC every1's "Welcome, First Time in Korea?" will feature a special "beating the heat with heat" summer course designed to help three brothers fully enjoy Korea's sweltering summer.

As the brothers set out on their trip, they quickly grow exhausted by the intense heat in Korea, something they rarely experience in Denmark. In the end, they escape the heat by getting into a taxi, regain their composure in the cool car, and are impressed by the surprisingly low fare, realizing the difference in living costs between the two countries.

Watching them, MC Dindin reveals a shocking story, saying, "I was once scammed by a taxi in Norway." He says he took a short taxi ride there and was asked to pay as much as 400,000 won. Dindin, who surprised everyone with the unexpected anecdote, also shared how he handled the situation with his trademark wit. The full story behind Dindin's "Norwegian taxi scam" will be revealed on the show.

The first stop on Jonas's beating-the-heat trip is a restaurant specializing in nourishing dishes. As the brothers enter, everyone naturally expects samgyetang, but Jonas orders something else entirely: duck and mushroom soup. His unexpected choice draws admiration in the studio. MC Dindin said, "The older I get, the more I like mushrooms. Jonas made such a great menu choice," drawing laughter with his satisfaction. MC Kim Joon-hyun also asked, "Where is this restaurant?" and even got up from his seat.

Attention is also focused on Jonas's legendary restaurant, which left both MCs buzzing with excitement.

After recharging with the hot duck and mushroom soup, the brothers head to their next destination: a horror attraction, the perfect finale to a Korean-style summer outing. Before the challenge begins, the three brothers stride into the attraction with confidence, showing no signs of fear. In particular, the youngest, Thijs, who had barely changed his expression throughout the trip, also appears completely at ease. But the moment he steps inside, he screams, "We have to run away," and bolts out, turning the scene into a burst of laughter. Viewers are now eager to see how the three brothers, who experienced Korean-style fear with their whole bodies, will emerge from the attraction.

Whether the brothers' cool "beating the heat with heat" trip can successfully drive away the summer heat will be revealed on Thursday, August 20, at 8:30 p.m. on MBC every1's "Welcome, First Time in Korea?"

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.