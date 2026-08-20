"The Father of S.E.S."...Bada Reunites Warmly with Lee Soo-man After Leaving SM

[Sportschosun, Kim Jun-seok] Bada, formerly of S.E.S., has reunited with former SM Entertainment executive producer Lee Soo-man.

Their long-standing relationship has continued even after Lee left SM, drawing attention.

On the 20th, Bada shared several photos with Lee on her social media, along with the caption, "With our eternal producer, Teacher Lee Soo-man of S.E.S."

The released photos show Bada and Lee sitting side by side at a restaurant.

The two smiled comfortably at the camera and sat close together, showing a warm atmosphere. Their connection, which began during S.E.S.'s active years, has continued for nearly 30 years.

Bada also made no effort to hide her deep affection for Lee.

She expressed her gratitude, saying, "From the moment I started making music until now, you have helped me think, learn, and experience so many things."

She also looked back on her childhood years as the leader of S.E.S. Bada recalled, "I was only 18, but from then on, I have never forgotten the many days when you always treated me as an artist and gave me good questions and gentle guidance."

She also revealed what Lee told her nearly 30 years ago.

Bada said, "30 years ago, before the term K-pop even existed, you often told me very clearly, as the leader of S.E.S., that Korean idol music would become the center of the global market, that such an era would surely come in the near future, and that we needed to be prepared."

Now that K-pop's global expansion has become a reality, something that was once hard to imagine, Lee's words from the past feel even more meaningful to Bada.

Bada admitted, "Looking back now, everything you said back then feels so astonishing, and every single word touches my heart."

She also referred to Lee as "the father of S.E.S.," showing her lasting affection.

Bada said, "I think I was able to come this far thanks to your precious guidance," adding, "Even as time passes, I respect and love the father of S.E.S., who always remains in one corner of my heart with gratitude."

S.E.S., which debuted in 1997 with Bada, Eugene, and Shoo, was one of SM Entertainment's first-generation girl groups. The group won widespread love with numerous hits, including "('Cause) I'm Your Girl," "Dreams Come True," and "I Love You."

Meanwhile, Lee parted ways with SM in 2023 after selling his SM Entertainment stake to HYBE. A three-year domestic record production non-compete agreement signed at the time expired in February.

As Lee, who left SM, and Bada, who was the leader of S.E.S., continue their unchanged bond even after many years, the warm reunion she shared between the two is drawing attention.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.