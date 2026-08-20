Kwon Yu-ri, Once Hit by Trolls Calling Her a 'Lee Hyori Copycat,' Takes a Short Break from Jeju... "I'll Debut HRS and Come Right Back"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Girls' Generation (SNSD)'s Kwon Yu-ri is taking a brief break from Jeju Province, where she has lived for more than three years.

As online comments recently accused her of being a 'Lee Hyori copycat' over her life in Jeju, Kwon Yu-ri has drawn attention by personally announcing that she will be leaving the island for a while.

On the 19th, Kwon Yu-ri shared several photos on her social media account showing her daily life in Jeju.

In the photos, Kwon Yu-ri is seen enjoying a relaxed life in Jeju, walking along the beach in casual clothes and spending time with her pets. The images show a simple, down-to-earth routine that is very different from the glamorous Yuris of SNSD on stage.

In particular, Kwon Yu-ri wrote, "I'll just debut HRS and come right back, Jeju." The message showed both her regret at having to leave Jeju Province, where she has lived for more than three years, and her promise to return.

The reason Kwon Yu-ri is temporarily leaving Jeju Province is her main job.

Kwon Yu-ri is preparing to debut a new unit, HRS, formed with SNSD members Hyoyeon and Sooyoung. HRS, which began as content from Hyoyeon, is a unit named after one letter from each of the three members' names. The group has now confirmed its official debut and is moving into full-scale preparations.

Their debut song is said to be "Skibidi," and the group has also been busy practicing choreography with We Dem Boyz. As their debut promotions begin in earnest, Kwon Yu-ri is expected to spend more time in Seoul for broadcasts and rehearsals, which appears to be why she is leaving Jeju Province for now.

Coincidentally, Kwon Yu-ri's life in Jeju Province recently became a topic of discussion because of unexpected malicious comments.

Some internet users reacted to the Jeju lifestyle she has shared through social media and YouTube with comments such as 'showy Jeju living' and 'copying Lee Hyori.' They suggested that Kwon Yu-ri was following a similar path to singer Lee Hyori, who settled in Jeju and lived there for many years.

But Kwon Yu-ri's life in Jeju did not begin suddenly. She has already been based there for more than three years and has consistently shared her daily life on the island.

Her trip to Seoul appears to be for HRS's debut activities, not because of those comments. Above all, Kwon Yu-ri herself said, "I'll just debut HRS and come right back, Jeju," making it clear that she is not giving up life on the island, only stepping away for a short time.

Kwon Yu-ri, who debuted with SNSD in 2007, has been active not only with the group but also as a solo singer, actress, and entertainer. She expanded her acting career with roles in dramas such as "My Lawyer, Mr. Jo" and "Bossam: Steal the Fate."

As she temporarily puts her more than three years of life in Jeju Province behind her and returns to 'work mode,' attention is turning to what kind of image Kwon Yu-ri will show in HRS with Hyoyeon and Sooyoung.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.