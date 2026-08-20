Gun-il, who left Xdinary Heroes, directly refutes JYP's announcement: "I never agreed to terminate the contract"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Gun-il, a former member of Xdinary Heroes, has issued a direct apology through his legal representative for the first time since the controversy over inappropriate remarks toward a fan and his departure from the group. However, he took a different stance from JYP Entertainment's earlier statement that his exclusive contract had been terminated by mutual agreement, saying, "I never agreed to it."

On the 20th, Gun-il's legal representative, attorney Seong Jae-hwan of Law Firm Juwon, released an official statement saying, "We deeply apologize for causing concern to Xdinary Heroes fans and the members of Xdinary Heroes because of this incident."

Gun-il expressed regret over the disappointment and hurt felt by fans who had supported him for a long time. He also said he was sorry for placing a burden on the members he worked with and added that he had conveyed his apology directly to them.

He also admitted wrongdoing over the remarks that sparked the controversy.

Gun-il's side explained, "Using inappropriate language in a private setting can never be justified under any circumstances. At the time, he was under considerable psychological strain from some online posts and excessive invasions of privacy. In the course of opening up about his feelings during a private phone call, he used inappropriate expressions."

At the same time, he drew a line against some of the allegations that spread online.

After reviewing the relevant records, the legal representative said it was not true that Gun-il had repeatedly used abusive or disparaging language toward fans. He also denied claims that he had spoken ill of fellow members or met other women while in a relationship.

Differences also emerged between the two sides over Gun-il's departure and the termination of his exclusive contract with JYP Entertainment.

Earlier, after the controversy surrounding Gun-il broke out on the 13th, JYP Entertainment said, "We deeply recognize the seriousness of the situation and have had extensive discussions with the artist from multiple angles." It added, "We have decided that it is no longer possible to continue group activities together, so we will terminate the exclusive contract by mutual agreement." Gun-il also announced that he would leave the group as of that day. However, in this statement, his side claimed, "The artist did not voluntarily leave the group, and he did not agree to terminate the exclusive contract." It also said that, considering the circumstances and nature of the case, it is difficult to see grounds for terminating the contract.

However, the statement said this does not mean he intends to immediately enter into a legal dispute with the agency. Gun-il said he does not want to cause fans even greater fatigue over the matter and expressed his wish to continue discussions with JYP Entertainment in a calm and amicable manner.

The controversy began after an online post appeared on a community site, written by a user claiming to be Gun-il's former girlfriend. The user alleged that Gun-il had used abusive language toward fans during a private phone call and released recordings and messenger conversations. The backlash grew as posts claiming he had gossiped about members and dated other women spread further.

In the end, JYP Entertainment announced on the 13th that it had terminated Gun-il's exclusive contract and that he had left the group. After his sudden departure, Xdinary Heroes was reorganized as a five-member group, and its scheduled appearance at Japan's SUMMER SONIC 2026 and a solo fan meeting in September were also canceled one after another.

The statement also addressed possible legal action against the author of the exposé post. Gun-il's side said the post contained many false claims and could be grounds for civil and criminal action, but added that no legal steps would be taken for now in accordance with Gun-il's wishes.

Gun-il said, "I hope my fans will understand my sincerity," and once again apologized to both fans and the members.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.