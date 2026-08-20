Ok-soon from Season 16 of I Am Solo Announces Divorce Three Months After Remarrying: "We Settled the Marriage Registration, and I’m Sorry I Couldn’t Keep My Donation Promise"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Ok-soon from Season 16 of I Am Solo, who appeared on the show’s divorced singles special, has announced that her marriage has ended just three months after revealing her remarriage.

On the 20th, Ok-soon shared a lengthy post to break the news of her divorce. She said, "In March, I shared the news of my marriage and also said that we would not hold a wedding ceremony.

At the time, we had also completed the marriage registration, but after my parents learned about it, they told me that since I had already gone through a great deal of pain once before, they hoped I would not rush this time and would think things through more slowly and carefully. " She added that they have since withdrawn the marriage registration.

Ok-soon said, "After that, we continued to stay by each other’s side as usual. " She continued, "But as time went on, we began to notice small differences between us.

We tried to adjust to each other and talked a great deal, but after long reflection and many conversations, we decided to go our separate ways.

" She explained, "This was not because of anyone’s fault, and it was not a relationship that ended with resentment or lingering bad feelings.

We are grateful for the time we spent together and for the care we received from each other.

We decided to part on good terms, sincerely wishing for each other’s happiness in our own places.

" She also apologized, saying, "I remember that when I shared the news of my marriage in March, I said I wanted to share the cost of the wedding with those who supported me instead of holding a ceremony.

That was a promise I truly wanted to keep, but due to unexpected changes in circumstances, I was unable to follow through as planned.

" Ok-soon added, "I feel cautious and heavy-hearted about sharing this news again in such a short time, but since this was a decision we made after enough discussion, we have decided to respect each other’s choices and future lives.

" Meanwhile, Ok-soon from Season 16 of I Am Solo announced her remarriage to a non-celebrity in March.

Her husband was also divorced and had previously said that he had experienced bereavement.

After becoming husband and wife, Ok-soon shared glimpses of their newlywed life on social networking service, but she has now revealed that the marriage ended just three months later.

wjlee@sportschosun.

com ▶The full text of Ok-soon from Season 16 of I Am Solo’s statement Today, I have something I would like to tell you carefully.

In March, I shared the news that I was getting married, and I also said that we would not be holding a wedding ceremony.

At the time, we had also completed the marriage registration, but after my parents learned about it, they said that since I had already gone through a great deal of pain once before, they hoped I would not rush this time and would think things through a little more slowly, and more carefully.

I had always carried the burden of having worried and hurt my parents because of what happened before, so I could not simply dismiss their words, and we settled the marriage registration at that time.

After that, we continued to stay by each other’s side as usual.

Then, as time passed together, we began to notice small differences between us.

We tried to adjust to each other and talked through many things, but after long reflection and conversation, we decided to go our separate ways.

This was not because of anyone’s fault, and it was not a relationship that ended with resentment or lingering bad feelings.

We are grateful for the time we spent together and for the care we received from each other, and we decided to part on good terms, sincerely wishing for each other’s happiness in our own places.

I also remember that when I shared the news of my marriage in March, I said I wanted to share the cost of the wedding with those who supported me instead of holding a ceremony.

That was a promise I truly wanted to keep, but due to unexpected changes in circumstances, I was unable to follow through as planned.

If there were people who waited for it, I would like to sincerely apologize for that.

This is a personal matter, but because so many people sincerely congratulated us and shared in our happiness at the time, I felt it would be disrespectful to let this pass without saying anything.

I feel cautious and heavy-hearted about sharing this news again in such a short time, but since this was a decision we made after enough discussion, we have decided to respect each other’s choices and future lives.

I have not forgotten the heartfelt congratulations you gave me last spring when I began a new chapter in my life.

I would like to once again sincerely thank everyone who warmly congratulated and supported me.

From now on, I will devote myself more fully to my work and my life in my own place, and I will return with a better version of myself.

As this is a cautious and personal matter, I would be grateful if you could view it with warmth.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.