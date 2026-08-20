"I Didn't Want My Mom Seen With a Catheter": Ham So-won on Why She Kept Her Daughter Away During Her ICU Battle

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Ham So-won said that the moment she lost consciousness and was treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) after a recent car accident, along with a remark from her daughter Hye-jeong, became the driving force that helped her endure a long hospital stay and get back on her feet.

On the 20th, Ham shared an update on her condition and posted a message saying, "Mom's heart, grateful," while watching Hye-jeong enjoy food made by her mother.

Ham also gave a detailed account of what happened when she suffered the serious accident.

She recalled the emergency at the time, saying, "I had already lost consciousness in the car. Suddenly, I was in so much pain. I was so, so cold. I don't know if it was because of the anesthesia or the pain, but the sounds felt very far away. Many people were shouting from far away."

She continued, "My consciousness would not come back. Someone said right next to my ear, 'We need to give her a blood transfusion quickly. If this goes on, she'll die.' Only now do I understand. I needed a transfusion, or something terrible would happen." She added, "I said, 'I'll get the transfusion.' Then I don't know how many days passed. I woke up in the ICU."

On the day she was moved to a general ward, she said she held back her desire to see her daughter. Ham explained, "On the day I was moved to a general ward, I absolutely did not let Hye-jeong, who said she wanted to see Mom, come." She added, "I did not want to show her her mother lying in a hospital bed with a urinary catheter, a bowel catheter, and diapers on."

Instead, she got permission to use the phone and had a video call with her daughter. She said, "I can see our little one on the other side of the phone. I'm grateful," and asked Hye-jeong, "Isn't it nice that Mom isn't home telling you to tidy up every day?"

But Hye-jeong's answer was unexpected. She said, "No, I don't like it. I don't like that Mom can't make spaghetti. I want Mom's spaghetti." Ham said she was choked up by her daughter's words, adding, "It was nothing special, but I got emotional."

She went on to say, "This is what got me back on my feet quickly in the hospital. I had to get up and go make food for Hye-jeong. I had to go make what my child wanted to eat," revealing how deeply she felt about her daughter.

After enduring the difficult treatment, Ham returned to everyday life with her daughter. She said, "Seeing her eat so deliciously even when I make it badly, and watching her chew with her tiny mouth and enjoy it so much, makes me so happy. I am truly thankful for today. My prayer inside the hospital room has come true." She also shared that she had already made spaghetti for her daughter four times since being discharged.

Earlier, in July, Ham collided with a utility pole while parking on a downhill slope. She was later diagnosed with a pelvic fracture and underwent surgery at a hospital in Seoul.

She also said at the time of the accident, "I was lying on the ground and could not get up. Even when I tried to stretch my legs or move, I couldn't move at all."

Ham was taken to the hospital by a 119 emergency ambulance and focused on recovery through long-term treatment. She later said, "It was two months minus 10 days in the hospital," indicating that she had been treated for nearly two months.

After a long recovery, Ham has returned to daily life and is cherishing the value of ordinary days with the daughter who helped her stand back up.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.