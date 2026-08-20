"Hwang Jung-eum Ruined Her Face" — Every Time She Posts a Video, It Sparks Controversy... This Time, Her Makeup Draws Harsh Criticism

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Hwang Jung-eum has once again found herself at the center of controversy after trying idol-style makeup.

On the 19th, a video titled "The Day I Went to a Club with Ayumi After Getting Idol Makeup" was uploaded to Hwang Jung-eum's YouTube channel.

Hwang Jung-eum went to get her makeup done for a date with Ayumi. Describing the look she wanted, she said, "Something pure, but like someone else," and added, "Make me look like an idol. A Jennie concept."

The production team asked the makeup artist, "Have you ever done idol makeup?" The artist replied, "I did it a lot when I was younger, but my specialty is actress makeup. Lately, though, actresses keep asking for idol makeup. Ha Ji-won appeared on a music show, and Hahm Eun-jung also did an idol challenge. So these days, I do a lot of idol makeup."

While explaining the difference between actress makeup and idol makeup, the artist said, "Idol makeup gives off a glow from multiple angles, and these days people call that a beam. Today, I'm going to try a pink beam," and added, "When we see the result here, either you or I will be ruined." Hwang Jung-eum then added, "It's a pink beam, but make the eyes a little stronger," and the makeup artist said, "I'll go with a lavender style," hinting at a purple-toned look. After completing the flashy "grape beam" makeup, Hwang Jung-eum appeared satisfied and took a selfie.

Fans, however, reacted very differently. They said the makeup looked old-fashioned and expressed disappointment. In comments such as "The makeup is so outdated," "Change salons immediately," "What kind of idol look is this? It's 1990s makeup," and "You completely ruined her pretty face," fans pointed out that the look failed to highlight Hwang Jung-eum's best features at all.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum recently launched a YouTube channel to connect with fans, but every video she posts has continued to stir controversy. In a video released on the 12th, she drew criticism for appearing to leave her pet dog outside in the heat and for not disciplining her son, who greeted the production staff informally.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.