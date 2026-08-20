43-Year-Old Kal So-won Is Shocked by Fortune Reading: "No Husband Until 70... Marriage Luck at 52, But It Could End in Divorce"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Kal So-won, 43, was taken aback by a fortune reading that said, "You will have no husband luck until age 70. Marriage luck comes at 52, but even if you marry, you could end up divorced."

On the 20th, a video titled "I’m not even married, but it says I have a divorce fate?" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Lee Soo-kyung Career Track."

In the video, Kal So-won visited a face reader and asked about her marriage and children, saying, "They say I have no luck with the opposite sex."

The face reader then startled her by saying, "There is no 'gwan' in your saju. 'Gwan' means husband. You don't have it until age 70." He added, "Of course, having no 'gwan' does not mean you will have no man in your life, but it is unfavorable. Marriage luck came at 52, but fire came with it. Even if you marry, you could end up divorced."

After hearing this, Kal So-won said, "I thought I was really picky," and the face reader replied, "You do have a picky side," drawing laughter.

At that point, the production team asked about her children on her behalf. The face reader said, "Children luck is read through the aegyosal. Yours is good," but added, "However, the left and right aegyosal are different. That means the children palace is weak. Overall, it is hard to say that the energy for children is very strong in Kal So-won's facial structure." Kal So-won then laughed it off, saying, "I don't even have a husband spot, so what can I say?"

She also said, "I have a lot of friends who tell me we should move into a senior living community together when we get older." The face reader responded, "That seems entirely possible. I think you would have a fun life," once again drawing laughter with his blunt reading.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.