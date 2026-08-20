Jang Yoon-jeong Opens Up on Her 27th Debut Anniversary After Mother’s Arrest: "The Heart I Had to Endure Alone"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong marked her 27th debut anniversary by looking back on the moment she first stepped onto the stage 27 years ago and expressing her gratitude.

On the 20th, Jang Yoon-jeong shared her thoughts on reaching her 27th year since debut through her social networking service.

She recalled her debut day 27 years ago, saying, "That day on August 20, 1999, when I stood on stage soaked through by the rain, so nervous that I tried to act tough."

She added, "I still remember that day as if it were yesterday, from the temperature and the dampness to the emotions. Starting from that moment, I have been doing the same work for 27 years."

After reflecting on her first stage 27 years ago, Jang Yoon-jeong also spoke about a new song that holds special meaning for her.

She introduced the new track, saying, "On that meaningful day, I turned a piece of writing that was like a diary filled with my heart during a difficult time into melody and created a song called 'Haneure,' and I am now finally releasing it."

The digital single 'Haneure,' released on the 20th through various music streaming sites, captures the feeling of barely standing back up, only to want to collapse again, and the loneliness of having to endure without leaning on anyone.

Jang Yoon-jeong also thanked the fans and people around her who have supported her for many years. She said, "I am grateful to the many people who have stood by me and helped me remain where I am," as she reflected on her 27th debut anniversary.

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jeong married broadcaster Do Kyung-wan in 2013, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

Recently, Jang Yoon-jeong’s mother was arrested on suspicion of investment fraud involving tens of millions of won. She is accused of receiving tens of millions of won from an acquaintance under the pretense of investment and then failing to pay the promised returns.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.